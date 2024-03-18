Big 12 March Madness 2024 teams: Full list of schools in the NCAA tournament ft. Houston

The full list of teams that will compete in March Madness was revealed on Selection Sunday, with the Big 12 receiving eight bids.

That mark is tied with the SEC for the most by any conference. While the Iowa State Cyclones received the conference's automatic bid on Sunday, they will have plenty of company in the NCAA Tournament.

Take a look at the full list of Big 12 teams to reach the postseason below:

Full list of Big 12 teams to reach March Madness

#1 Houston Cougars

The Cougars were in play to receive the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They suffered a blowout loss in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game, leading to receiving the No. 2 overall seed and the No. 1 seed in the South Region. The Cougars face the Longwood Lancers in the opening round.

#2 Iowa State Cyclones

The Cyclones won the Big 12 Tournament, receiving the conference's automatic bid. They are the No. 2 seed in the East Region and open the NCAA Tournament against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

#3 Baylor Bears

The Bears won one game in the Big 12 Tournament before losing in the semifinals. They will be the No. 3 seed in the West Region and face the Colgate Raiders to begin March Madness.

#4 Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks severely underperformed in the Big 12 Tournament, as they failed to win a game. They received the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region and face the Samford Bulldogs.

#5 Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Red Raiders picked up one win in the conference tournament before being bounced. They claimed the No. 6 seed in the South Region and open play against the NC State Wolfpack.

#6 BYU Cougars

The Cougars also won one game before their Big 12 Tournament run came to an end. They are the East Region's No. 6 seed and face the Duquesne Dukes to begin March Madness.

#7 Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns failed to register a win in the conference tournament. They enter March Madness as the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region and face the winner of the First Four matchup between the Colorado State Rams and Virginia Cavaliers.

#8 TCU Horned Frogs

The Horned Frogs won one game before being bounced from the Big 12 Tournament. They are the Midwest Region's No. 9 seed entering the NCAA Tournament and face the Utah State Aggies to begin play.