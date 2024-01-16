Columbia vs Yale Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 15 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Columbia Lions are on the road as they head to the John J. Lee Amphitheater on Monday evening to take on the Yale Bulldogs in Ivy League action.

The Lions (9-5, 0-1) are looking to bounce back after a 91-79 road loss on Tuesday against the Cornell Big Red. The Bulldogs (10-6, 1-0) are looking to extend their winning streak as they have won three straight games after an 80-70 road win over the Brown Bears.

Columbia Lions vs. Yale Bulldogs betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Columbia Lions +12.5 (+100) Over 144.5 (-110) +600 Yale Bulldogs -12.5 (-120) Under 144.5 (-110) -900

Columbia Lions vs. Yale Bulldogs match details

Fixture: Columbia Lions vs. Yale Bulldogs

Date and Time: Monday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut

Columbia Lions vs. Yale Bulldogs key stats

The Lions' offense averages 81.6 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the floor. Junior guard Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa has been playing well. In 29.2 minutes, he averages 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Columbia's defense has been doing a decent job, allowing 69.3 points per game. As of this point, they are averaging 1.9 blocks and a solid 8.4 steals per game.

The Yale Bulldogs are offensively solid, scoring 75.4 points this season and shooting 45.8% from the floor. Sophomore forward Danny Wolf is one of the better players on both sides of the ball in this game. He has put up 14.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals while playing 30.3 minutes per game.

The Bulldogs' defense has been leading the way, giving up 67.8 points per game up to this point. They are averaging 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game as well.

Columbia Lions vs. Yale Bulldogs best picks and prediction

The two offenses on show in this matchup have a major contrast. Columbia has scored 89.4 points in its last five games, while Yale has averaged 73.0 points in its previous four.

The assist-to-turnover ratio throughout the season also shows a bit of a difference, as the Bulldogs are 80th in college basketball with a 1.292 ratio. The Lions are 96th in the nation, with a 1.233 ratio throughout the season.

Yale is 3-1 this season at home, so expect the Columbia Lions to keep the game close and cover the spread.

Pick: Columbia Lions +12.5 (+100)