"Come home hell yeah family": Fans go berserk as Jordyn Kee commits to Jai Lucas' Miami

College basketball fans went berserk after former Georgia combo guard Jordyn Kee transferred to the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday. The 6-foot-4 combo guard moved to Coral Gables after having a redshirt season with Georgia.

Fans expressed excitement about Jai Lucas' latest commitment. Kee, who played for Sagemont Prep (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) in high school, comes back home after a redshirt season with Georgia.

A college basketball enthusiast welcomed Kee back home in the comments section, saying:

"Come home hell yeah family 🧡💚."

Top fan reaction on Jordyn Kee's transfer to Miami (image Source; @jordyn.kee/Isntagram)

A college hoops fan hailed the move, describing it as lit and wished Jordyn Kee to spread his wings in Miami and contribute to the Hurricanes' campaign next season.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now, take off bro! 👏🏿❤️," the fan reacted on Instagram.

Fan reaction No. 2 (Image Source: @jordyn.kee/Instagram)

Other fans were pleased with the move and showed their reactions in Jordyn Kee's comments section.

Jordyn Kee fan reactions (Image Source: @jordyn.kee/Instagram)

Some of Jordyn Kee's, co-players, including former teammate Asa Newell and Arkansas forward Karter Knox, also expressed their reactions on the guard's commitment to Miami. Newell asked him to be great with his new team.

Jordyn Kee reactions (Image Source: @jordyn.kee/Instagram)

As a high school senior at Sagemont Prep, Kee averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He helped the Lions earn a 25-6 record and win the Florida Class 2A state championship.

Jordyn Kee becomes the sixth in-state prospect to sign with Miami this offseason

Georgia transfer Jordyn Kee became the sixth in-state prospect that the Miami Hurricanes signed during the offseason. New coach Jai Lucas aims to reverse the team's fortunes and avoid another horrible season where they went 3-17 in the ACC and 7-24 overall.

Kee joined power forward Malik Reneau (Indiana), center Ernest Udeh Jr. (TCU), point guard Tre Donaldson (Michigan), shooting guard Tru Washington (New Mexico), Slovakian forward Timotej Malovec and forward Marcus Allen (Missouri).

They also recruited four-star shooting guard Dante Allen and four-star small forward Shelton Henderson from high school.

Lucas also hired Erik Pastrana from the coaching staff. Pastrana joined the Hurricanes after three seasons as an assistant coach with the Bulldogs. The Miami coach described Pastrana as someone he always wanted as a member of the coaching staff

“His work ethic, communication skills, and ability to build relationships with the players will be crucial to our program’s success. To bring him home to South Florida was a no-brainer," he said.

Per 247 Sports, Miami ranks 34th in the composite rankings and occupies 18th in the transfer category. Overall, the Hurricanes are No. 17 in the recruitment rankings as of Apr. 27.

