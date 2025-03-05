Comparison with JuJu Watkins is a “compliment” to Caitlin Clark, according to women’s hoops analyst

JuJu Watkins and Caitlin Clark are two of the most important figures in modern basketball. Watkins currently plays for the USC Trojans, while Clark represents the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.

NCAA analyst Robin Lundberg praised both players and their impact on modern women's basketball. He spoke about Watkins' scoring prowess as well as Clark's pass-first approach to the game.

"When it comes to JuJu Watkins comparisons to Caitlyn Clark, really they are a compliment to Caitlin Clark if you think about it."

So, while Watkins is behind Clark in numerous statistical categories, she's still the safest bet among current players to transcend into an international star. Her star power is something that you can't force; either you have it or you don't.

JuJu Watkins is having a phenomenal sophomore season as she's averaging 24.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 2.1 steals per game. Her ability on both sides of the ball has been a major factor in the USC Trojans securing the Big Ten regular season title with a 26-2 record.

USC Trojans fans will hope that Watkins and her teammates can keep up the form, especially now that every game will feel like a final. First off is the Big Ten tourney and then the road to the national championship.

JuJu Watkins has the chance to do something that Caitlin Clark didn't

Caitlin Clark won every important collegiate basketball accolade that you can think of during her four-season stint with the Iowa Hawkeyes. AP Player of the Year Award, James E. Sullivan Award, John R. Wooden Award, Naismith College Player of the Year Award, and more.

However, despite Clark's excellence and heroics, she never won a national championship. The closest she got was in the 2024 national championship game, where she and the Hawkeyes lost 87–75. That ended Clark's hopes of completing college basketball.

JuJu Watkins has the chance to win the 2025 national championship and achieve something that Clark couldn't. Watkins' USC Trojans are one of the favorites to go all the way in 2025, and anything less than a final-four appearance will be viewed as a failure.

