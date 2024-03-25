Connor Essegian transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for the Wisconsin guard ft. Nebraska, Michigan State, and more

After experiencing a drastically reduced role with the Wisconsin Badgers, sophomore guard Connor Essegian has announced his entry to the transfer portal this season.

The six-foot-four, 200-pound native of Fort Wayne, Indiana hasn't announced where he`s going yet, so this list can be considered speculative until he reveals his destination.

Essegian was noticeably buried deep in Wisconsin`s bench this year after starting 19 of 35 games in his freshman year for the Badgers.

He averaged 11.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in over 27 minutes of action per game in the 2022-2023 season. This year, though, he hasn`t started in any game and saw his minutes slashed to a paltry 7.3 MPG.

Before we continue, though, a disclaimer: these teams are only picked based on the caliber of players in Connor Essegian`s position leaving them, either for the NBA draft or elsewhere:

Five potential landing spots for Connor Essegian

#1 Nebraska

Starting off a bit closer to home with a Big Ten rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers could use someone in the backcourt with long-range shooting to replace Keisei Tominaga, who seems to be on his way out.

Connor Essegian`s 3-point shooting is right within the ballpark of Tominaga`s, who shot a respectable 37.6% from downtown all year. Not to mention, at six-foot-four, Essegian would be an upgrade over Tominaga physique-wise. Nebraska would retain the efficiency but gain another potentially big body to create perimeter mismatches.

The only problem is that Essegian`s defense is a bit inconsistent at best (via Madison.com). It means that the Cornhuskers will need to teach him how to use his physical gifts more effectively, if he`s not going to be a liability on the defensive end.

#2 Marquette

With Tyler Kolek out of a good chunk of the year, six-foot-four junior Kam Jones stepped in and did admirably with the minutes he got. Jones averaged just above 17 PPG for the year while starting all 34 games, shooting 41.5% from rainbow country.

Jones is one of the better prospects for the two position, so it's highly likely that he will leave the Golden Eagles for the NBA if an opportunity presents. If he does, then Connor Essegian could step in and provide respectable shooting.

For now, the only thing that could stop Essegian from filling in Jones` role is if the latter opts in to his final year of eligibility (via ESPN`s Jonathan Givony). As of this writing, Bleacher Report`s latest mock draft doesn`t list Jones at all, but that could change.

#3 Michigan State

For Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans, Jaden Akins has blossomed into a legitimate scoring threat.

While Akins might not be in current mock drafts, his stock has arguably been on the rise. It means that the Spartans need to be on the lookout for someone to potentially replace him, and Connor Essegian could fit the bill.

Akins started all 35 games for Michigan State this year, and his spot could easily go to Essegian if he decides to go to East Lansing. The two players` numbers aren`t that far off, and most importantly, MSU won`t be missing out on 3-point shooting from Essegian if Akins does leave.

For now, the only reason for Essegian to give MSU a wide berth is if they decide to start him at the three. That could be a not-so-advantageous position for him. Akins played a lot at the wing, and Essegian is not athletic enough to bang with the trees at the frontcourt.

#4 Creighton

Six-foot-seven Baylor Scheierman is a consensus potential second-round prospect who could leave Creighton in the offseason. One could argue that Connor Essegian could be a downgrade from Scheierman for the Bluejays, but he doesn`t need to bang as much down low--that`s not his game.

If Essegian decides to go to Creighton, he would play more of a Tyler Herro-like role for the team: be ready to shoot threes and move without the ball to earn scoring opportunities.

His 3-point shooting is not that far off from Scheierman`s, and his smaller frame would mean he`d be quick enough to keep up with other guards, unlike Scheierman who could be a step too slow at times.

#5 UConn

Senior Cam Spencer is roughly the same build as Essegian and is also likely on his way out, whatever happens to UConn this year. Losing Spencer would mean that the Huskies will be missing out on a good long-range threat, even though Essegian`s shooting efficiency still pales.

The good thing is that Connor Essegian is still quite young. UConn could at least give him a sixth man role and at best, a starting role where his job would be to stretch the floor. There`s still time to further improve his offensive efficiency.