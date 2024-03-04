Keisei Tominaga draft: Will the Nebraska guard make it to the NBA?

Keisei Tominaga of the Nebraska Cornhuskers is now almost done with his senior year and the Japanese guard is setting his sights on getting drafted in the NBA. Tominaga has been drawing comparisons to Steph Curry and previously chose to postpone his NBA dreams by further refining his skills at Nebraska for the senior year.

Known as a sharpshooter, he has a 40% three-point shooting accuracy. Tominaga has been working hard with coach and former NBA player Fred Hoiberg to fine-tune his skills.

With his slight frame and lack of physicality at his position, Tominaga may be short of NBA standards. He would ideally need to get to a team that will choose to hone his particular skillset to be more adept at playing in the league.

Right now, Keisei Tominaga can't be seen on NBA draft boards and might go undrafted. He still has a chance to impress in the NBA Draft Combine to show he has what it takes to compete in the league.

Keisei Tominaga's statistics with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and how he impressed with Japan

In 27 games played in the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season, Keisei Tominaga has been steady with his numbers providing the team with 13.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. The numbers that he posted are a slight improvement from the previous season where he posted similar statistic with 13.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.

His highest scoring output was 31 points against the Illinois Fighting Illini on February 4. In that game he fired five three-pointers, grabbed three rebounds and gave three assists.

Tominaga has tallied 20+ points six times in 27 games and once registered five steals against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Keisei Tominaga represented Japan in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and his best game was against Cape Verde, where he scored 22 points on 8-of-11 field goals, six of which came beyond three-point land.

More so, Tominaga started to turn heads when he led Japan against Lauri Markkanen and Finland by registering 17 points, firing four three-pointers in the proces. He was the silver lining during the blowout loss of Japan to Finland.