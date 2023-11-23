Who are Keisei Tominaga's parents? Nebraska Guard's family tree explored

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga, who originally hails from Japan, is making a name for himself in the Big Ten conference. He has now built a second home for himself with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Tominaga initially began his college basketball journey with Ranger College in 2019 and went on to verbally commit to play for Nebraska the same year for the class of 2021. A year later, he signed a National Letter Of Intent to make his transfer, thus starting his journey with the Cornhuskers in 2021.

Given the recognition he is getting, one might wonder who is Tominaga's parents and what they do for a living.

Who are Keisei Tominaga's parents?

Just like himself, Keisei Tominaga's parents were professional basketball players in Japan. His father, Hiroyuki Tominaga played center for the Japanese national team and various pro clubs there for almost a decade.

Standing at 6-foot-11. Hiroyuki played for Mitsubishi Electric from 1996 to 2006. He represented the Japan National Team at the FIBA World Championship in 1998.

On the other hand, Tominaga's mother, Hitomi played in the industrial league for the same team as her husband, Mitsubishi Electric. Thus, coming from a lineage of professional basketball players, it is no surprise that the 22-year-old Nebraska guard shares the same passion as his parents.

He also has a younger sister called Chihiro. However, it is currently unknown whether she shares the same interest in basketball as her brother and her parents.

Keisei Tominaga's college career

Tominaga made his collegiate debut with Ranger College back in 2019 against Missouri State University-West Plains, where he scored 19 points as his team won 100-84. During his freshman year, he averaged 16.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.

He then secured a full scholarship to play for Nebraska in 2021. Since the NCAA decided to nullify the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Keisei Tominaga got three years of eligibility with the Cornhuskers rather than two.

In May 2023, Tominaga announced that he was entering his name for the 2023 NBA Draft. However, after careful consideration, the 6-foot-2 guard decided to withdraw his name and play his last year of eligibility in college basketball.