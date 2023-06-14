Who is the Japanese Steph Curry, Keisei Tominaga? Why the Nebraska sharpshooter is returning to school

Keisei Tominaga has a nickname that speaks volumes: the Japanese Steph Curry. The Nebraska guard earned that comparison for his lethal shooting from anywhere on the floor, just like the two-time MVP.

Tominaga, who tested the 2023 NBA draft waters but decided to return to school, is one of the most dangerous shooters in college basketball and has a legitimate shot to make it to the league someday.

Tominaga’s basketball journey started in Japan, where he developed a passion for the game at a young age. He watched NBA games on TV and became mesmerized by Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

He emulated Curry’s style, honing his shot for hours and mimicking his moves. He also represented Japan’s national team in various competitions, where he impressed scouts and coaches with his skills.

Tominaga moved to the United States in 2019, where he played for Ranger College in Texas before joining Nebraska in 2020. Tominaga was a sharpshooter for Nebraska last season, averaging 13.1 points and hitting 40% of his triples.

Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga puts NBA dreams on hold for another year

Keisei Tominaga: Minnesota v Nebraska

But Keisei Tominaga is not NBA-ready yet. He has some areas that he needs to improve before he can make the leap to the next level. One of them is his size and strength. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, he is small for an NBA guard and could have trouble against bigger and more physical defenders.

He also needs to work on his defense, which was often a liability against faster and more athletic opponents. Tominaga’s shooting ability is undeniable, but he still has other aspects of his game that need work.

His playmaking and ball-handling skills are lacking, as he only dished out 1.4 assists and coughed up 1.9 turnovers per game last season. He also rarely had the ball in his hands, with a usage rate of just 18%.

If he wants to be more like Curry, he has to be more confident and versatile on offense, and not just rely on his jumper.

That’s why Tominaga made a wise choice to come back to Nebraska for another year. He announced his decision on Twitter, sharing a video of himself with the message “One More Year.” He said he talked to his coaches and teammates and felt that he had more to accomplish with them. He also said he wanted to improve his game and help the team win more games.

Tominaga has a bright future ahead of him as a basketball player. He already has the Curry-like range, but he also has the Curry-like hunger to get better. By staying at Nebraska for one more year, he is giving himself a chance to do just that.

Poll : 0 votes