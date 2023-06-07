Keisei Tominaga has a dream: to join Yuta Watanabe and Rui Hachimura as the third Japanese player to make it to the NBA. The Nebraska guard is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 NBA draft class. He has been dubbed “Japanese Stephen Curry” for his shooting prowess.

He recently impressed the Indiana Pacers in a workout, but he opted to return to college for his senior season. Here’s why Tominaga is a player to watch and what he needs to work on to reach his goal.

The biggest asset for the Japanese guard is his shooting, which is among the best in college basketball. He shot 40 percent from 3-point range as a junior at Nebraska, leading his team with 66 made threes in 32 games.

He is a sniper who can fire from anywhere on the court. He has a quick release, a smooth stroke, and a deep range that extends well past the NBA line. He can shoot in any scenario, whether it’s off the catch, off the dribble, off screens, or off movement. His adaptability makes him a versatile and dangerous threat on offense.

The biggest hurdle is his size and athleticism, which limit his potential at the NBA level. He’s only 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, which makes him small for a shooting guard. His defense is poor, as he doesn’t make much impact or disruption on that end of the floor. While he’s an elite shooter, he doesn’t have many other ways to score on offense. He struggles to finish at the rim against bigger or faster defenders.

Keisei Tominaga's Scouting Report 2023

Tominaga’s decision to return to Nebraska for his senior season was a wise move. He can use another year of college basketball to improve his game and his draft stock. He can also learn from playing under former NBA coach Fred Hoiberg.

His draft range is hard to gauge, as he’s a polarizing prospect who has a high ceiling but also a low floor. He could go anywhere from the late first round to the second round. It depends on how he performs in his senior season and how teams value his potential. He could also go undrafted, as some teams may favor more athletic or versatile players over him.

Tominaga has a long way to go before he can join Watanabe and Hachimura as the third Japanese player to play in the NBA. But he has a rare skill that gives him a shot to make his dream come true.

