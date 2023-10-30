Keisei Tominaga injury update: Latest on Nebraska Cornhuskers guard

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga suffered an injury in the Cornhuskers' exhibition game against Doane University.

Tominaga suffered the injury in the first half and did not return to the game. With the college basketball season set to start on Nov. 6, his status for the first game of the season is up in the air.

Keisei Tominaga's injury update

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Tominaga suffered an ankle injury during the first half of their exhibition game against Doane.

Tominaga went to the locker room but did return to the bench in the second half. After the game, head coach Fred Hoiberg said they would know more about the injury in the coming days.

"We'll know a lot more in the morning with Keisei. The ankle did swell up after he twisted it ... and hopefully he'll recover quickly from it. He's obviously a very important part of what we do, especially on the offensive end. Need to get him back healthy. He does not have a history of sprained ankles. And hopefully he recovers well."

Hoiberg confirmed that Tominaga will get the day off Monday to try and rest the ankle.

What happened to Keisei Tominaga?

Tominaga went to the hoop on a fast break and twisted his ankle.

Tominaga limped off the court when the play came to a stop. The senior guard then went to the locker room to get his ankle checked out. The good news was, in the second half, Tominaga was on the bench supporting his teammates, but did not play at all.

When will Keisei Tominaga return?

As of right now, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have yet to reveal the extent of the injury to Tominaga. But, given that he was able to remain on the bench, it is a good sign that he avoided a major injury.

After Tominaga went down with the injury, it allowed coach Hoiberg to try different lineups, which he said will benefit Nebraska in the long run.

In his college career, Tominaga is averaging 9.5 points on 45.9% shooting, including 37.2% from beyond the arc.