Nebraska Basketball: Top recruit Eli Rice commands Huskers' trip to Spain, averages 18.0 PPG on nearly 50% shooting

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been actively recruiting high school prospects, hoping to boost their basketball team's performance and make a difference in the upcoming season. Despite their absence from the tournament for quite some time, the school remains committed to offering opportunities to the best young talents.

Out of the numerous offers extended by Nebraska, they have secured commitments from two high school players and three transfers so far. With a few more decisions pending, the Cornhuskers eagerly await finalizing their roster. Their last appearance in the tournament was in 2014, where they faced defeat against the Baylor Bears.

The Cornhuskers finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 16-16, as they stood 11th in the Big Ten. Looking to land a fresh commit, the Cornhuskers bagged a 6-foot-7 small forward out of IMG Academy, Eli Rice. The youngster has already made his worth known.

Nebraska Basketball: The Cornhuskers have themselves a solid scorer

Eli Rice is a three-star recruit from Bradenton, Florida. The teen is a solid player and has committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, which was his only offer. He is ranked 195th nationally. Rice has a great shooting touch and is the best asset acquired so far by the only known Nebraska Basketball team.

The left-handed power forward will play a crucial role in scoring, as he shows signs of being the primary scorer of the team in his freshman year. In the recent Spain Trip, the Cornhuskers won all three games, with Rice being the primary scorer in all. Not only that, his performance in the previous two games was remarkable.

Eli Rice shines in Spain

On August 2nd, Nebraska Cornhuskers played the Valencia All-Stars in their second exhibition game. Eli Rice put on a show, scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 boards, as he led the victory, 86-83. Though it didn't stop there. Rice went on to lead his team in the final exhibition game against Barcelona All-Stars.

Rice put up 16 points, on a 3-5 shooting from outside the arc. He shot 50% by the end of the game, as the Cornhuskers prevailed, 82-62, to seal their Spain trip. Rice, on the other hand, seems to be on track as the new commit has shown signs of great potential. It will be interesting to see how he performs in his first year. This Nebraska Basketball team might make a difference in their record this year, though Rice and company will be tested.