NBA Draft Withdrawal June 2023: Deadline, all players withdrawn so far, and more

The NBA Draft is set to take place on Thursday, June 22, in Chicago. Every year, hundreds of hopefuls declare for the draft process as they look to make their NBA dream a reality. However, every year, there are also a handful of players who withdraw from the NBA Draft process. They do so in the hope of either returning to college or heading overseas to continue working towards an NBA spot.
This year, the early withdrawal deadline is June 12, at 5 pm ET. Any player who withdraws before the deadline closes will be removed from the draft process and are free to decide on what their next move will be.
What players have withdrawn from the 2023 NBA Draft?
On June 1, the NBA released a list of 108 players that have withdrawn from the 2023 NBA Draft process. Highly-touted big man Zach Edey was one of the bigger names to appear on the press release after he opted to return to the Purdue Boilermakers following projects that saw him taken late in the second round.
The complete list of players, as provided by NBA.com, is as follows:
- Jaden Akins, Michigan State
- Trey Alexander, Creighton
- Will Baker, Nevada
- TJ Bamba, Washington State
- Reece Beekman, Virginia
- T.J. Bickerstaff, Boston College
- Adem Bona, UCLA
- Keylan Boone, Pacific
- Jalen Bridges, Baylor
- Johni Broome, Auburn
- Jordan Brown, Louisiana
- Boo Buie, Northwestern
- Tyler Burton, Richmond
- Lamont Butler Jr., San Diego State
- Wesley Cardet Jr., Chicago State
- Dylan Cardwell, Auburn
- Branden Carlson, Utah
- Frankie Collins, Arizona State
- Kevin Cross, Tulane
- LJ Cryer, Baylor
- Clarence Daniels II, New Hampshire
- Tristan da Silva, Colorado
- Davonte Davis, Arkansas
- Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic
- RayJ Dennis, Toledo
- Jordan Dingle, Pennsylvania
- Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois
- Zach Edey, Purdue
- El Ellis, Louisville
- Jaylen Forbes, Tulane
- Enrique Freeman, Akron
- Eric Gaines, UAB
- Joseph Girard III, Syracuse
- PJ Hall, Clemson
- Jacksun Hamilton, Wisconsin-Parkside
- Ray Harrison, Grand Canyon
- Hakim Hart, Maryland
- Coleman Hawkins, Illinois
- Jalen Hill, Oklahoma
- Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh
- A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State
- DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
- Ithiel Horton, UCF
- Tyrese Hunter, Texas
- Jordan Ivy-Curry, Pacific
- Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee
- Sion James, Tulane
- Keshad Johnson, San Diego State
- Meechie Johnson, South Carolina
- Dillon Jones, Weber State
- Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
- Arthur Kaluma, Creighton
- Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech
- Bol Kuir, San Diego
- Pelle Larsson, Arizona
- Tyrin Lawrence, Vanderbilt
- Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State
- Tramon Mark, Houston
- Alijah Martin, Florida Atlantic
- Madison McCall, Lesley (MA)
- Kevin McCullar, Kansas
- Emanuel Miller, TCU
- Judah Mintz, Syracuse
- Isaiah Miranda, North Carolina State
- Dillon Mitchell, Texas
- RayQuawndis Mitchell, Missouri-Kansas City
- Jelanie Morgan, Lesley (MA)
- Casey Morsell, North Carolina State
- Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers
- Matthew Murrell, Mississippi
- Grant Nelson, North Dakota State
- Jordan Nesbitt, Hampton
- Tristen Newton, Connecticut
- Olivier Nkamhoua, Tennessee
- Toby Okani, Illinois-Chicago
- Norchad Omier, Miami
- Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
- Nijel Pack, Miami
- Elijah Pepper, UC Davis
- Rob Perry, Murray State
- Zhuric Phelps, SMU
- Jordan Phillips, Detroit
- Quinten Post, Boston College
- Zyon Pullin, UC Riverside
- Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama
- Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
- Jeremy Roach, Duke
- Luis Rodriguez, UNLV
- Cormac Ryan, Notre Dame
- Mark Sears, Alabama
- Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
- Mike Sharavjamts, Dayton
- Jamarion Sharp, Western Kentucky
- Jamal Shead, Houston
- Tolu Smith, Mississippi State
- Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State
- Russel Tchewa, South Florida
- Tyler Thomas, Hofstra
- Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Kansas State
- Mady Traore, New Mexico State
- Cameron Tyson, Seattle
- Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts
- Steele Venters, Eastern Washington
- Damjan Vukcevic, Los Angeles Trade Tech
- Qudus Wahab, Georgetown
- Anton Watson, Gonzaga
- Jaylin Williams, Auburn
With the withdrawal deadline still a couple of days away, there will likely be more players to add to this list.