NBA Draft Withdrawal June 2023: Deadline, all players withdrawn so far, and more

The NBA Draft is set to take place on Thursday, June 22, in Chicago. Every year, hundreds of hopefuls declare for the draft process as they look to make their NBA dream a reality. However, every year, there are also a handful of players who withdraw from the NBA Draft process. They do so in the hope of either returning to college or heading overseas to continue working towards an NBA spot.

This year, the early withdrawal deadline is June 12, at 5 pm ET. Any player who withdraws before the deadline closes will be removed from the draft process and are free to decide on what their next move will be.

What players have withdrawn from the 2023 NBA Draft?

On June 1, the NBA released a list of 108 players that have withdrawn from the 2023 NBA Draft process. Highly-touted big man Zach Edey was one of the bigger names to appear on the press release after he opted to return to the Purdue Boilermakers following projects that saw him taken late in the second round.

The complete list of players, as provided by NBA.com, is as follows:

Jaden Akins, Michigan State

Trey Alexander, Creighton

Will Baker, Nevada

TJ Bamba, Washington State

Reece Beekman, Virginia

T.J. Bickerstaff, Boston College

Adem Bona, UCLA

Keylan Boone, Pacific

Jalen Bridges, Baylor

Johni Broome, Auburn

Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Tyler Burton, Richmond

Lamont Butler Jr., San Diego State

Wesley Cardet Jr., Chicago State

Dylan Cardwell, Auburn

Branden Carlson, Utah

Frankie Collins, Arizona State

Kevin Cross, Tulane

LJ Cryer, Baylor

Clarence Daniels II, New Hampshire

Tristan da Silva, Colorado

Davonte Davis, Arkansas

Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic

RayJ Dennis, Toledo

Jordan Dingle, Pennsylvania

Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois

Zach Edey, Purdue

El Ellis, Louisville

Jaylen Forbes, Tulane

Enrique Freeman, Akron

Eric Gaines, UAB

Joseph Girard III, Syracuse

PJ Hall, Clemson

Jacksun Hamilton, Wisconsin-Parkside

Ray Harrison, Grand Canyon

Hakim Hart, Maryland

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois

Jalen Hill, Oklahoma

Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh

A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Ithiel Horton, UCF

Tyrese Hunter, Texas

Jordan Ivy-Curry, Pacific

Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee

Sion James, Tulane

Keshad Johnson, San Diego State

Meechie Johnson, South Carolina

Dillon Jones, Weber State

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech

Bol Kuir, San Diego

Pelle Larsson, Arizona

Tyrin Lawrence, Vanderbilt

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

Tramon Mark, Houston

Alijah Martin, Florida Atlantic

Madison McCall, Lesley (MA)

Kevin McCullar, Kansas

Emanuel Miller, TCU

Judah Mintz, Syracuse

Isaiah Miranda, North Carolina State

Dillon Mitchell, Texas

RayQuawndis Mitchell, Missouri-Kansas City

Jelanie Morgan, Lesley (MA)

Casey Morsell, North Carolina State

Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers

Matthew Murrell, Mississippi

Grant Nelson, North Dakota State

Jordan Nesbitt, Hampton

Tristen Newton, Connecticut

Olivier Nkamhoua, Tennessee

Toby Okani, Illinois-Chicago

Norchad Omier, Miami

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Nijel Pack, Miami

Elijah Pepper, UC Davis

Rob Perry, Murray State

Zhuric Phelps, SMU

Jordan Phillips, Detroit

Quinten Post, Boston College

Zyon Pullin, UC Riverside

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Jeremy Roach, Duke

Luis Rodriguez, UNLV

Cormac Ryan, Notre Dame

Mark Sears, Alabama

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Mike Sharavjamts, Dayton

Jamarion Sharp, Western Kentucky

Jamal Shead, Houston

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State

Russel Tchewa, South Florida

Tyler Thomas, Hofstra

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska

Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Kansas State

Mady Traore, New Mexico State

Cameron Tyson, Seattle

Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts

Steele Venters, Eastern Washington

Damjan Vukcevic, Los Angeles Trade Tech

Qudus Wahab, Georgetown

Anton Watson, Gonzaga

Jaylin Williams, Auburn

With the withdrawal deadline still a couple of days away, there will likely be more players to add to this list.

