Connor McCaffery’s brother Patrick drops 1-word reaction Iowa kills Nebraska’s NCAA tournament hopes

Patrick and Connor McCaffrey are fondly remembered in Iowa. Patrick made 123 appearances in five years with the Hawkeyes, while Connor played 166 games, the second-most in the team's illustrious history.

Ad

Hence, it didn't come as a surprise when Patrick McCaffrey reacted with excitement after the Hawkeyes ended Nebraska's NCAA tournament hopes on Saturday.

Connor McCaffrey reposted a picture from the Hawkeyes' official Instagram page and captioned it with a "BOOOOOOOMMMMM."

The reaction was fresh off the Hawkeyes dropping 83 points on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Iowa came prepared and the Sandfort brothers led the way. Payton Sandfort dropped 22 points while Pryce Sandfort rained 3-pointers.

Ad

Trending

Connor was one of the best passers in the country while in Iowa, and he facilitated quite a number of baskets as the team's starting PG. He's since become an assistant coach at Butler.

Expand Tweet

Ad

How did the Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers?

The Iowa Hawkeyes needed a win to qualify for the Big Ten Tournament, and they did just that. However, it was at the expense of the Cornhuskers.

Senior small forward Payton Sandfort inspired the Hawkeyes. Sandfort is typically effective from deep, but he failed to connect on most of his long-range efforts. That didn't stop him from getting to the basket and punishing opposing defenders.

Ad

Furthermore, the Hawkeyes maintained their defensive shape limiting the Cornhuskers to 68 points. Juwan Gary had the most points for the Cornhuskers with 24.but didn't receive much support.

Ad

What's next for Iowa?

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a date against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday. Iowa will look to make it two wins on a bounce after a three-game losing streak coming into the Nebraska game.

However, Ohio State won't be a walk in the park. The Buckeyes are feeling the effects of a loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. They'll look to this game as a chance to get back to the win column. Whatever the case may be, it should be a great matchup once the players step on the hardwood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here