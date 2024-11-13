Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: How many points did Duke freshman score vs Kentucky? 

Super freshman Cooper Flagg sizzled for a game-high 26 points for the Duke Blue Devils but committed two telling turnovers which the Kentucky Wildcats capitalized on en route to a 77-72 victory in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday at Atlanta, Georgia.

Flagg went 9-of-19 from the field, including 1-of-5 from the 3-point line and 7-of-9 from the stripe. However, it wasn't enough for the No. 6 Blue Devils, who absorbed their first loss of the 2024-25 college basketball season.

The top prospect out of Montverde Academy had a good start, scoring 12 points in 11 minutes to help Duke take a 46-37 lead. Flagg, who played well in his first two games against Maine and Army, scored his first two points on a dunk, handing the Blue Devils a 2-0 lead.

The Newport, Maine native buried a jumper to give Duke a 13-12 edge. Flagg also scored four straight on two free throws and a jumper to cut Kentucky's lead to two, 19-17, with 13:02 left in the half.

The forward then sank two free throws and another layup to bring the Blue Devils back into the driver's seat. Flagg's four points sparked a 12-2 turnaround, pushing Duke's lead to 33-26. The Blue Devils would end halftime on top, 46-37.

The freshman continued his offensive outburst in the second half with a layup, giving Duke a 52-45 lead. Flagg then made a 3-pointer that helped the Blue Devils grab an eight-point edge.

Flagg drilled another jumper with 7:33 left, handing the Jon Scheyer-coached squad a 63-57 lead. He would sink two free throws with 4:16 left to give Duke a 67-64 lead.

Flagg made a 3-point play that pushed the Blue Devils back into the lead, 70-69. He would give the ball for the first time with a turnover but made amends with a layup that tied the game at 72.

The young forward tried to play the hero in the crucial seconds of the game but coughed up two costly turnovers that broke the backs of the Blue Devils and allowed Kentucky to capitalize en route to their third-straight win.

Here are Flagg's final stats from the game:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT TO PF Cooper Flagg 31 26 12 2 0 2 9-19 1-5 7-9 3 2

Game Recap: Blue Devils waste double-digit lead, fall to Wildcats

Duke wasted a double-digit advantage to fall to Kentucky in its first true test of the 2024-25 college basketball season.

The Blue Devils couldn't keep up to their 10-point advantage, falling to costly turnovers that handed the Wildcats additional possessions they capitalized en route to their third straight win.

Duke had fewer turnovers but Cooper Flagg's three errors in the last two minutes allowed Kentucky to take the lead and win the game. The Blue Devils shot 39.4% from the field compared to Kentucky's 40.3%.

On the other hand, the Wildcats sizzled from the 3-point line, making 10-25 shots, and limited Duke to 4-of-23 makes from outside the perimeter. Kentucky also had a 17-12 advantage in the assist department and had more blocks, 8-5.

With the win, No. 19 Kentucky becomes one of the surprise leaders in the Southeastern Conference, sharing the top spot with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The defeat sent Duke down the ACC ladder at 2-1.

What did you think of Cooper Flagg's performance versus the Wildcats? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

