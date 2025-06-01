Cooper Flagg vs Arch Manning NIL deals: Which college superstar has more brand sponsorships?

Cooper Flagg and Arch Manning are comparable to each other when it comes to the number of NIL deals signed.

According to On3, both superstars have six signed NIL deals each in their collegiate careers. Let's take a look at how Cooper Flagg and Arch Manning are matched up when it comes to NIL sponsorships:

Cooper Flagg vs Arch Manning NIL deals and collaborations

Cooper Flagg

The 6-foot-9 Duke guard/forward first signed with CAA Basketball for NIL representation on April 22, 2024. The agency has a history of success in the sport, with NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Chris Paul, as well as WNBA player Cameron Brink, leading the list of prominent hoopers on its clientele.

Months after signing with CAA, Flagg inked deals with shoe brand New Balance, Cort Furniture and Gatorade just before the 2024-25 season started.

Two more entities are tied up with the 2025 National College Player of the Year and first-team All-American. These were from collectible company Fanatics on Jan. 17 and the NIL Store (Jan. 23).

Initial On3 valuation stated that Flagg's total deals cost $4.8 million and trailed Arch Manning by around $1.8 million.

However, ESPN sports journalist Howard Bryant may have had a better understanding of the transactions made by the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

In an interview with sports personality Bob Costas in the program "92nd Street Y in New York City," Bryant disclosed that Flagg had a $13-million deal with New Balance and $15 million with Fanatics, which would put him at the top of the NIL valuation list way ahead of the Texas Longhorns star.

Not to forget, Flagg appeared in an AT&T commercial during March Madness. His talent fee for this simple appearance would be in the region of $100,000 to $3 million since he's a college basketball player.

Arch Manning

Incoming redshirt sophomore Arch Manning is taking the legendary football name by storm in just his first full season with the Texas Longhorns.

After being classified as a redshirt in the 2023 season, Manning played 10 games (two starts) for Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns last season. He completed 61 passes in 90 attempts for 939 yards.

Manning threw nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed for 108 yards and recorded four TDs.

His talent and his hallowed name (thanks to his uncles Peyton and Eli and grandfather Archie) boosted his NIL value to $6.6 million. Arch Manning signed his first deal with Panini America on July 25, 2023, and almost a year later, he announced he'll be part of the EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

In January 2025, he announced an NIL deal with Red Bull and in March, Arch starred in an Uber commercial alongside Archie and Cooper Manning.

Manning signed two more deals in April. The first was with clothing apparel Vuori and a partnership expansion with Panini America, which includes a memorabilia deal.

Cooper Flagg and Arch Manning are rising stars in basketball and football and their high NIL endorsement deals mean they're a cut above the rest in world-renowned spectator sports.

