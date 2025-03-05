Cooper Flagg vs. Johni Broome National Player of the Year 2024-25 odds ahead of March Madness 

The National Player of the Year race for the 2024-25 college basketball season is shaping up to be a tight race with many standout players stating their claims under their overall performances during the year.

Duke's Cooper Flagg and Auburn's Johni Broome are among the top contenders for the award. Flagg and Broome have put up big-time performances which helped their teams rise to the top of their respective conferences and the AP Top 25 poll.

Broome is the catalyst of the Tigers' 27-2 (15-1) record that tops the tough SEC. Flagg, on the other hand, is the sensational super freshman who guided Duke to an ACC-leading 27-3 (18-1) mark.

Various oddsmakers see the Flagg-Broome clash for the National Player of the Year as a neck-and-neck battle that could be decided in the NCAA Tournament, otherwise known as March Madness.

Here's a deep dive into the battle between the top two candidates and their odds of winning the coveted individual honor before heading to March Madness.

Cooper Flagg vs. Johni Broome National Player of the Year odds

Cooper Flagg’s current odds & performance

Cooper Flagg is arguably the best freshman who played in the NCAA in the 2020s, proving that he's more than what was advertised. He led Duke to 27-3 this season and put up superstar-caliber performances, increasing his chances of becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

As of Monday, DraftKings put Flagg's chances of winning the National Player of the Year at a moneyline of -140 (per SBD). BetRivers gave the 6-foot-9 guard/forward a -122 moneyline (per Sportsbook Review) while FandDuel Sportsbook delivered a -115 for the Duke freshman (per Sports Illustrated).

Johni Broome's current odds & performance

Johni Broome is a man looking to settle some unfinished business. Last season, Auburn was eliminated in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament and this was a bitter pill to swallow for the 6-foot-10 senior, pushing him to come back for another year, his fifth in the collegiate level.

Broome has delivered for Auburn, leading Bruce Pearl's men to a conference-leading record in the tough SEC and eight weeks in the AP Top 25 poll. The Auburn star's moneyline to win the National Player of the Year is +110 (per SBD) while DraftKings gave him a +110. FanDuel Sportsbook had Broome and Flagg in a dead-heat at -115 each (per Sports Illustrated.

Cooper Flagg vs. Johni Broome stats comparison

Cooper Flagg's stats

Cooper Flagg is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He has shot 49.7%, including 38.2% from 3-pointers and made 82.8% of his attempts from the free throw line.

His best game was his 42-point performance in Duke's 86-78 win against Notre Dame, setting a new ACC freshman record. The Newport, Maine native has been named ACC Rookie of the Week a record 11 times and ACC Player of the Week five times.

Cooper Flagg's strengths

Cooper Flagg can fit anywhere along the frontcourt (per NBADraft.net), as he has the height and wingspan to thrive as a wing and possibly at the power forward spot. He's mobile and a fluid and agile mover on the court.

Flagg can also initiate offense after grabbing a rebound and has a great court vision with a 4.2:2.2 assist to turnover ratio. He uses his quickness while facing the basket and posting up.

Cooper Flagg's weaknesses

Cooper Flagg's conditioning was an issue in the initial part of the season, keeping him from playing long minutes. Though it has improved in the latter part of the season, he still needs to prove that he can last 40 minutes of non-stop action to make it big.

The freshman is a bit thin compared to other 6-foot-9 players in the nation. Though it has given him an advantage in the speed and agility categories, his body needs to bulk up and adding more pounds could help him absorb the physicality of bigger-framed foes in the future.

Johni Broome's stats

Johni Broome is averaging 18.4 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 3.3 apg and 2.4 bpg this season. His field goal accuracy has dropped from 54.8% to 50.5% as he had the most attempts in his five-year collegiate career at 14.1 per game.

The 6-foot-10 forward has made 62.8% of his free throws, up slightly from 61.5% the previous season and has recorded a career-high in offensive rebounds at 3.6 per game. Broome recorded a 21-point, 20-rebound game against Ohio State on Dec. 14, 2024, and had two 30-point games this season, including season-high 31 against Georgia.

Johni Broome's strengths

Johni Broome has developed his shooting and passing during his five-year stint in the collegiate ranks. He can make precise passes to cutters and shooters and can read the floor where he can surprise with his lethal long, cross-court passes.

Broome is a dual threat as he can play great defense and provide high-octane offense when he has the ball.

Johni Broome's weaknesses

Johni Broome's shooting outside the perimeter is inconsistent with a 29.0% clip from the 3-point line. He is also prone to free throw misses, making 62.8 of his shots from the 15-foot line.

He might be too small for the center spot, especially if he's assigned to guard a 7-foot or higher player in the NCAA Tournament.

March Madness impact on National Player of the Year race

The battle for the National Player of the Year award could be decided in March as no player has a clear advantage after the regular season. The 2024-25 college basketball season has been exciting throughout with a ton of outstanding performances from the favored teams and the teams that are trying to catch up with the top-tier squads.

Cooper Flagg and Johni Broome are the top candidates for the Player of the Year award as of the regular season, but a lot of things can happen in the NCAA Tournament that could affect the race. If Auburn and Duke get stunned by lower-ranked teams in March Madness, their chances to win the prestigious individual award could fall by the wayside.

However, if they make it deep into the NCAA Tournament and play the similar caliber they're performing in the regular season, the neck-and-neck race could be decided by the voters who cover the whole season by overall assessment of arguably the best two players in the NCAA this year.

