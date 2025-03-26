Cotie McMahon transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Ohio State star ft. LSU

The transfer portal is officially open and Ohio State star Cotie McMahon is one of the first to announce that she is entering it. While the Buckeyes have benefited from the transfer portal over the past three seasons, this time they were hurt by it as McMahon will leave Ohio State in the transfer portal. The announcement came on Wednesday.

Ad

McMahon, who has spent the past three seasons at Ohio State, averaged 16.5 points per game this past season. She departs the team after their disappointing exit to Tennessee in the second round of March Madness. These are five interesting landing spots for her.

Top five landing spots for Cotie McMahon in the transfer portal

#1 LSU

If Cotie McMahon wants to go to a team with a national championship upside, the LSU Tigers are a great fit. Aneesah Morrow is leaving the team, meaning Flau'Jae Johnson needs a new running mate. McMahon could fill that void and form a dynamic duo at LSU.

Ad

Trending

#2 USC

Although the USC Trojans will still have JuJu Watkins next season, their frontcourt presence will be hurt by the departure of Kiki Iriafen. Cotie McMahon will be one of the top forwards in the transfer portal, which would make sense for USC to pursue her. The fit works for both parties as McMahon will get the chance to compete for a championship with the Trojans.

#3 TCU

TCU is another highly competitive team that should replace some graduating players next season. The Horned Frogs have several players set to graduate, but one of the hardest ones to replace will be center Sedona Prince. Although Cotie McMahon is not a center, she is a dynamic forward who will help fill the void left in the frontcourt if she goes to TCU.

Ad

#4 Texas

The Texas Longhorns like to run a forward-heavy lineup. Four of their top five scorers this season are forwards. However, two of them are seniors who will not be back. So, McMahon could go to the Longhorns to replace one of those graduating players.

#5 Florida State

Florida State only had one forward in its top five scorers this season, Makayla Timpson. Unfortunately for the Seminoles, she is graduating and will need to be replaced. She scored 17.5 points per game last season. So, the Seminoles will be looking for a star, and Cotie McMahon could be a suitable replacement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here