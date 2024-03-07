How many times has USC women's basketball team made the NCAA tournament?

The USC Trojans women's basketball team has left a solid mark in the NCAA Tournament. They have a rich history filled with memorable games and glory moments.

With no further ado, let's dive into the USC women's NCAA history:

USC Women's Basketball Team NCAA Tournament appearances

Since its inception, the USC Women's Basketball Team, also known as the Women of Troy, has been a powerhouse in the March Madness.

They have made 17 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, reflecting their resilience on the biggest stage of college basketball.

NCAA Appearances

1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 2005, 2006, 2014, 2023

Their journey began in 1982 when they reached the Elite Eight on their debut season but lost to Tennessee (90-91).

Since then, they have been a regular presence in the NCAA Tournament. Their most significant accomplishment is that they have reached the Sweet Sixteen an impressive 10 times, the Elite Eight six times and the Final Four two times.

Sweet Sixteen

1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994

Elite Eight

1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1992, 1994

Final Four

1983, 1984, 1986

Has USC Women's Basketball team won the NCAA Championship?

Yes, the USC Women's Basketball Team has tasted the sweet success of a national championship twice.

The first triumph came in 1983 against Louisiana Tech, In the hard-fought battle, which ended 69-67, USC was led by Cheryl Miller, who scored 28 points, and was named the tournament MVP.

Following that, they secured the championship the next year, in 1984, beating University of Tennessee with a commanding 72-61. They were again led by stunning Cheryl Miller along with the McGee twins, Pamela and Paula.

That led to the solidification of the USC Trojans women's basketball team in the NCAA landscape. The three stars got a lot of media coverage as they participated in many print interviews and nearly 75 television appearances.

This season, the USC Trojans Women's Basketball team is being led by their star presence JuJu Watkins. They are third in the Pac-12 conference with a conference record of 13-5 and an overall record of 23-5.

