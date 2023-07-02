Could former Villanova head coach Jay Wright pick up the NBA job? Connecting the dots between Donte DiVincenzo's recent signing and the ongoing rumors

Jay Wright has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history with two national titles and four Final Fours under his belt. He has turned Villanova into a powerhouse since taking over in 2001, dominating the Big East with ten regular season crowns and seven conference tournament trophies.

The Knicks are loading up on Villanova basketball players. They already have Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart on their roster. Now they have added Donte DiVincenzo, who signed a four-year, $50 million deal with New York on Monday. They also have another thing in common: they were all coached by Jay Wright.

Wright has been linked to the NBA before, especially to the Knicks. He is a New York native and grew up as a fan of the team, but he has also said that he doesn’t want to leave Villanova.

However, now that he is no longer coaching at Villanova, he might be more open to exploring other opportunities. He has also said that he is interested in coaching in the NBA someday, but only if it’s the right situation.

But perhaps the Knicks could offer him something that those teams couldn’t: a chance to coach his former players and bring them another championship.

Jay Wright could be a viable candidate to replace Tom Thibodeau if he leaves the Knicks

Jay Wright has a strong connection with Brunson, Hart, and DiVincenzo. He knows their strengths, weaknesses, and personalities. He taught them his system, his philosophy, and his expectations.

Of course, this is all speculation at this point. The Knicks still have Tom Thibodeau as their head coach, who led them to their first playoff appearance in eight years last season. He is under contract until 2025 and has earned the trust and respect of his players and management. It’s unlikely that the Knicks would fire him or force him out anytime soon.

But if Thibodeau were to leave or retire in the near future, Wright could be a viable candidate to replace him. He has proven himself as a winner at Villanova and has a strong connection with some of the Knicks’ core players.

Jay Wright might not be ready to coach in the NBA right now, but he could be in a year or two. And if he does decide to make the jump, don’t be surprised if he ends up with the Knicks. After all, they have three of his former players who would love to play for him again.

