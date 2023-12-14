Creighton vs UNLV Prediction & Betting Tips - Dec. 13 | NCAAB season 2023-24

There's an exciting neutral-site nonconference matchup on the basketball court in the Jack Jones Classic as the eighth-ranked Creighton Bluejays will face the UNLV Rebels.

Creighton (8-1) of the Big East is riding a three-game winning streak after a 109-64 massive home win on Saturday against the Central Michigan Chippewas. UNLV (3-4) is coming off a 78-75 home loss against the Loyola Marymount Lions on Saturday.

Creighton vs. UNLV game details

Matchup: Creighton Bluejays (8-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (3-4)

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Creighton vs. UNLV betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Creighton Bluejays -12.5 (-115) Over 148.5 (-115) -900 UNLV Rebels +12.5 (-105) Under 148.5 (-105) +600

Creighton vs. UNLV picks

The Creighton Bluejays have been one of the most complete programs in all of NCAA Division I men's basketball. Coach Greg McDermott's team is sitting in 15th place in the nation with 86.8 points per game. A huge reason is that the Bluejays can score at an incredible clip as they are shooting 51.3%.

Their defense has been shutting the door at a great level as their 63.4 points per game allowed places them 32nd throughout the country. They have been doing incredibly well rebounding as they are averaging 41.4 rebounds per game.

When looking at the offense for the UNLV Rebels, they have been struggling as they are 229th in college basketball with 73.0 pog. They shoot 47.3%.

The defense needs to show a bit of improvement as its 74.4 ppg allowed puts the Rebels at 261st. Despite the struggles, they are doing well at forcing mistakes as they are averaging 7.1 steals per game.

This game is going to be interesting, but the number has been getting bet down as it originally opened at 16.5 points and is now sitting at 12.5 points. Guard Baylor Scheieman should dominate with at least 20 points, so expect Creighton to cover the spread.

Creighton vs. UNLV key injuries

Creighton

No injuries to report

UNLV

Guard Shane Nowell: Ankle (OUT)

Forward Keylan Boone: Eligibility (OUT)