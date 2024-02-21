In a thrilling matchup against Missouri on Tuesday, the Tennessee basketball team, thanks to Dalton Knecht, showcased their amazing game plan and determination.

Knecht started slowly but got going in the second half to take Vols to a hard-fought 72-67 victory.

Knecht's performance in the victory against Missouri

Knecht scored just two points in the first half before exploding with 15 to secure the win.

The game against Missouri was a test of Tennessee's prowess, and Dalton Knecht rose to the occasion. Knecht missed a corner 3-pointer off the corner of the backboard midway through the second. He was 0-for-8 shooting at that point and had two points on a pair of first-half free throws.

Then he did something he has done so many times this season. Knecht made a number at 13:18 for his first field goal. He made a 3-pointer, and it was on. He made four field goals from 10:16 to 8:23, including two 3-pointers.

His aggressive play on both ends of the floor energized his teammates and provided the smark needed to mount a comeback. He also managed 10 rebounds and two assists as well.

Complementing Knecht, Tobe Awaka and Jonas Aidoo also delivered standout performances. Awaka managed a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Aidoo had 14 points and four blocks.

How Dalton Knecht has fared this season

This season, Knecht has been the main player for the Tennesse Volunteers men's basketball team.

He's averaging 20.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, establishing himself as a key player for the Vols. His shooting efficiency is impressive: field goal percentage of 48.0% and a 3-point field goal percentage of 39.3%.

Tennessee next meets Texas A&M Aggies as they look to continue their winning momentum and move up the SEC standings.