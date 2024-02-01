Georgia Tech basketball coach Damon Stoudamire has found a lot of success in his hoops career. As the head tactician for the Yellowjackets, he's also earning a good amount of money, even when his team has underperformed this year.

That begs the question: how much is Damon Stoudamire's salary as head coach at Georgia Tech? Let's have a look:

Damon Stoudamire's salary at Georgia Tech

Damon Stoudamire was hired by Tech as the head coach of the men's hoops team last year. He was brought aboard on a five-year deal to replace former coach Pastner, who was fired.

A few months after Stoudamire was announced as the new Yellowjackets coach, part of the price of his five-year contract was revealed (via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

It was reported that the former 1996 NBA Rookie of the Year got paid $2.1 million for his first season with Georgia Tech. Moreover, his contract also reportedly says that he will have a $100,000 pay increase every year until his deal expires in 2028.

The contract's structure also makes way for incentives if Stoudamire meets certain milestones:

$100,000 if the team finishes in the top four of the regular-season ACC standings

$100,000 if the team either finishes as ACC regular-season champions and/or win the ACC tournament championship

$50,000 if the Jackets make the NCAA Tournament

$50,000 for winning an NCAA Tournament First Four game

$75,000 for a first-round NCAA Tournament

$100,000 for a second-round win

$150,000 for a third-round win

$200,000 for a quarterfinals win

$250,000 for advancing to the national championship game

$300,000 for winning a national title

$100,000 if Stoudamire wins National Coach of the Year

$50,000 if he wins ACC Coach of the Year

Where does Damon Stoudamire's salary rank among other college hoops coaches?

The $2.1 million that Damon Stoudamire reportedly earned last season may sound big, but compared to other college basketball head coaches, it's not much.

As per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution report, Stoudamire's salary for that year was the lowest among ACC coaches. Considering the Georgia Tech HC's salary in-conference, he's also not that well-paid compared to other NCAA basketball head coaches in the nation.

He apparently doesn't even crack the top 25 of the best-paid tacticians in the league (via College Transitions). The Atlanta Journal-Constitution report also revealed that Stoudamire was "only" paid $564,123 for the 2018-19 season as head coach for the West Coast's Pacific Tigers. He eventually left them to join the Boston Celtics before making his way to the Yellowjackets.

For comparison, here are the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the nation, as per Front Office Sports dated November 2023:

Bill Self, Kansas - $10.6 million

John Calipari, Kentucky - $8.5 million

Tom Izzo, Michigan State - $5.7 million

Rick Barnes, Tennessee – $5.4 million

Bruce Pearl, Stanford – $5.4 million

Tony Bennett, Virginia – $4.8 million

Brad Underwood, Illinois – $4.6 million

Bob Huggins, West Virginia - $4.1 million

Mick Cronin, UCLA – $4.1 million

Eric Musselman, Arkansas – $4.1 million