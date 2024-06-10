Dan Hurley Coaching Odds: Where will UConn HC coach basketball in 2024-25?

UConn men`s basketball head coach Dan Hurley is one of the two leading candidates for the job as the next tactician for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, his overall decision is still up in the air on whether he finally moves on to the NBA or stays on the NCAA hardwood.

Even still, the two-time defending national champion HC should be feeling a bit of pressure – but perhaps also flattery. A head coaching job at the best basketball league in the world is nothing to scoff at. And at the same time, he also has made a legend of himself at the helm of the Huskies. A three-peat for UConn could also do him an immense favor when he eventually calls it quits.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Dan Hurley`s LA Lakers coaching odds

As per a recent Sports Illustrated take on it, the odds of Dan Hurley taking the LA Lakers head coaching job is 50-50. The even odds are coming off the UConn HC making it known that he`ll make his decision by Monday, June 10.

The Lakers are still waiting with bated breath, but it seems like just one way this thing could go, and the oddsmakers also believe it too:

Expand Tweet

As shown in the odds by BetOnline, there seems to be a consensus that Dan Hurley might be leaning more towards staying in Storrs than going to Tinseltown. It could make a bit of sense, as the UConn Huskies are on the verge of making history in the 2024-2025 season.

After being the first back-to-back NCAA D1 basketball champs since the 2006 and 2007 Florida Gators, the Huskies have a chance to be the first squad in NCAA history to win three straight national titles since the legendary UCLA teams of the 60s and 70s.

Dan Hurley`s competition for Lakers job

Numerous other names have popped up for the vacant head coach position. But the closest competitor to Hurley has always been one guy: former NBA player JJ Redick.

Expand Tweet

Despite initial talks with the Lakers front office being relatively positive, Dan Hurley mentioned that he loves what he has built at UConn so far. The immense success his Huskies team has had is seemingly making it difficult for him to choose.

Hurley mentioned earlier this year that UConn`s current roster is its "most talented" in a while (via NJ.com), which is likely making it tough for him to leave Storrs for the bright lights of LA.

Do you think Dan Hurley should take the head coach position at the Los Angeles Lakers or stay with Uconn? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback