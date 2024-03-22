Dan Hurley contract: How much does the UConn HC earn with Huskies?

Dan Hurley, the coach of the UConn Huskies men's basketball team, is set to led his team in their opening game of this year's March Madness against the number 16-ranked Stetson Hatters, who are making their debut "Big Dance"

Hurley has been successful during his time with the Huskies, leading them to the 2023 National Championship, and his team are the favorites to retain their title. So, how much does Dan Hurley make with the Huskies?

Dan Hurley has a base salary of $5.25 million a year, and that does not include any bonuses. That makes him the sixth highest earning coach in men's college basketball.

However, his $5.25 million is dwarfed by the $8.53 million a year made by Kentucky Wildcats coach John Calipari, who is the highest earning coach in college basketball.

Dan Hurley contract extension

In 2023, Hurley signed a six-year contract extension to keep him with the Huskies program until 2028. The contract he signed was worth $31.5 million, which gives him $5.25 million a year.

While the contract reflects his success as coach of the Huskies, it's worth far more than what UConn pay the coach of their dominant Women's team, Geno Auriemma.

She has been in charge of the Huskies women's side for nearly 40 years and has won 11 national championship. Auriemma was given a contract extension a couple of years ago, but it's worth a lot less than Hurley's.

She earns a base salary of $600,000 and gets $2.2 million a year in compensation for consolation and media obligations. This amount is more than half of what Dan Hurley earns in a year.

Dan Hurley's coaching career

Dan Hurley began his career in college basketball as a player in the 1990s. Between 1991-1996, Hurley was a guard for Seton Hall, and was able to make three NCAA tournaments during his time there.

His coaching career began with the Wagner Seahawks, and in 2011, Hurley led the Seahawks to their best season with 25 wins. However, they decided not to enter a post-season tournament, something they would not do until their 2024 appearance in the Big Dance.

After Wagner, Dan Hurley went to a struggling Rhode Island team and was able to turn their fortunes around and make their first NCAA tournament since 1999 during the successful 2017 season.

HHurley took charge of UConn in 2018, and in a similar way to his time at Wagner and Rhode Island, he was able to take them to new heights.

In 2023, Hurley coached a Huskies side that became national champions, and their form from that year continued in this season. Coming into their opening game of the 2024 tournament, the Huskies are the overall number one seed and are the heavy favorite to go back to back as national champions.

