UConn vs Stetson injury report, March 22: Latest on Donovan Clingan and more

We have an exciting first-round game in the NCAA Tournament as the reigning NCAA champions and overall top-seeded UConn Huskies face off against the 16th-seeded Stetson Hatters.

The injury report is going to be significant as both teams have dealt with injuries on their road to March Madness.

UConn vs Stetson Injury Report

Donovan Clingan, UConn

Sophomore center Donovan Clingan has been a huge force for the UConn Huskies but has dealt with injuries this season.

Back in late December, he suffered an injury to the tendon in his right foot, which was the second foot injury Clingan was dealing with after having a foot strain that forced him to miss the majority of the preseason.

Clingan returned to the court and appeared to be unaffected by his injury, as he played in 29 games this season. With a shooting split of 63.8/33.3/57.0, the 7-foot-2 center averages 12.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.3 blocks in 22.0 minutes per game.

Josh Smith, Stetson

Senior forward Josh Smith is not going to play in the NCAA Tournament after he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

He injured the same knee at the end of last season and returned for 14 games before re-injuring it.

"To see the guys bring it home is exciting. It's tough to not be playing. But to be a part of it, I'm grateful," Smith said. "I just try to bring energy from the sideline, and coach anywhere i can. The coaches call me the other assistant coach. I just try to impact wherever I can." h/t Dayton Beach News Journal

Smith hasn't played since February 28 and has appeared in 14 games this season. He contributed significantly in 22.6 minutes, averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

His shooting percentages were impressive, as he shot 55.7% from the field, including 33.3% from beyond the arc and 64.1% from the free throw line.

