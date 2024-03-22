"First tournament win in 55 years!" LeBron James congratulates No. 11 seeded Duquesne on first NCAA tourney victory since 1969

This time of year is full of upsets, as the NCAA Tournament is unpredictable. The Duquesne Dukes became the first team in the bracket to pull off the upset as the team entered the NCAA Tournament as the 11th-seed in the East Region and took on the sixth-seed BYU Cougars in the Round of 64.

The Dukes were able to pick up a 71-67 win and this was the first win that the program had in the NCAA Tournament since 1969.

You never know who is watching as Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted out a congratulatory post to the program on the victory.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James actually visited the Duquesne Dukes yesterday during their team meeting and gave the team sneakers, according to the broadcast. He also gave a shoutout to associate head coach Dru Joyce, one of the members of his high school team at St. Vincent's-St. Mary's.

Expand Tweet

However, he also shouted out that it will be interesting to see how much of a run the Duquesne Dukes can go on throughout the tournament.

Also Read: Where is McNeese University, No. 5 Gonzagas' Midwest opponent? No. 12 Cowboys' March Madness journey and location explored

How did the Duquesne Dukes upset the BYU Cougars in the NCAA Tournament?

The Dukes entered this game as 9.5-point underdogs and were able to start the second half on a great run and never look back. The team was led offensively by guard Dae Dae Grant, who finished with 19 points. The defense, though, is the bigger story, as the team was able to hold BYU to 38.6% from the floor.

Duquesne was able to keep the game close, as they never trailed by multiple points and they made sure to keep the pressure on the favorites for this game.

What is the next game for the Duquesne Dukes in the NCAA Tournament?

Just because they won one game, it does not mean the job is complete. While their opponents are tipping off as of this writing, the Dukes will be playing the winner of the 14th-seeded Morehead State vs. third-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini.

That game would take place on Saturday and either matchup will be exciting. The Dukes have officially bought in and are surviving through the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament and being a Cinderella team is definitely on the table.

Whether it be a strong Illinois team or a fiesty Morehead State program, this tournament is full of twists and turns and will be exciting with every game.

Also Read: Best college basketball prop bets for Wagner vs. North Carolina: Armando Bacot, Cormac Ryan and more