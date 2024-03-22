Who will Tom Izzo’s Michigan State play next? Second-round scenario explored after Miss State win

Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans advanced out of the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament this season. They were the first game of the Round of 64 to tip off and dominate throughout the 40 minutes against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The ninth-seeded Spartans defeated the eighth-seeded Bulldogs 69-51.

Michigan will play next against the winner of tonight's North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Wagner Seahawks game, which is at halftime as of this writing. While the odds seem to favor the Tar Heels to get to the Round of 32, the tournament is dubbed March Madness for a reason.

The Spartans dominated on offense in their victory over Mississippi State, as the team finished shooting 50.0% from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc. They did well on defense as Mississippi State was held to 37.0% from the field and 22.2% from the 3-point line.

How far can the Michigan State Spartans go in the NCAA Tournament?

The Michigan State Spartans are an excellent team with a national championship-winning head coach. The program has a strong defensive mindset and should do well throughout March Madness. They have the potential to win the entire West Region with their talent and will be a tough team to go up against.

If they are to win the Round of 32 game on Saturday, they should go through the remainder of the region with the first seed schedule. With a team that can play unselfishly and lock up defensively, they are tough to match up against. The West Region has the top four seeds the North Carolina Tar Heels, Arizona Wildcats, Baylor Bears and Alabama Crimson Tide.

If the Spartans can control the game, they can win against anyone. With Tom Izzo calling the shots, this program can do extremely well and make a massive run.

