Dan Hurley Huskies contract extension: How much money will HC make at UConn? Contract breakdown & salary explored

UConn Huskies men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley has officially agreed to a brand-new six-year contract extension. That now puts him among some of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball as the deal is nearly $33 million guaranteed.

He is now under contract with UConn through the 2028-29 season and has some incentives that can make this deal worth even more that are tied to athletic and academic success with the program.

Dan Hurley has brought the UConn Huskies men's basketball program back from mediocrity, which he has done for Wagner and Rhode Island as well, and now looks to continue their dominance in college basketball.

What will Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies look like next season?

The UConn Huskies have lost some pieces from their NCAA National Championship team from March and Dan Hurley is going to have to figure some things out. Guard Jordan Hawkins, guard Andre Jackson Jr, and center Adama Sanogo are all part of tonight's 2023 NBA draft and are not returning to the program.

In addition, they also have lost some players due to the NCAA Transfer Portal as guard Nahiem Alleyne (St. John's) and forward Yarin Hasson (Southern Indiana) have also left the team while forward Richard Springs and guard Emmett Hendry are also in the transfer portal.

However, the Huskies have made some strides in improving their roster with the addition of Rutgers guard Cam Spencer in the transfer portal. UConn also recruited five freshmen that have signed with the team highlighted by five-star guard Stephon Castle from Covington, Georgia.

Dan Hurley knows the importance of recruiting players to the Huskies as he has been excellent at doing so since being hired by UConn prior to the 2018-19 regular season. This team has some talent returning with guard Tristen Newton withdrawing from the NBA draft to return for another season.

Dan Hurley's UConn basketball team faces the daunting task of defending their national championship title. With a target on their back and a roster that has undergone changes, the Huskies are aware of the challenges ahead. As a prominent presence in college basketball, UConn is seen as the benchmark for success, drawing out the best efforts from opposing teams.

Hurley, understanding the team's position, is determined to lead the talented Huskies program to continued dominance. While March Madness brings unpredictability, the head coach will do everything possible to give his team the greatest opportunity to repeat as national champions.

