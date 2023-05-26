The NCAAB Transfer Portal is an integral part of roster-building in the contemporary NCAA sports landscape. The portal is a resource that makes the transfer process much simpler for coaches and student-athletes alike. Players of every caliber enter the portal, even All-Americans like Hunter Dickinson.

By now, most college basketball players have decided on where their college careers will continue. The new semester and practices for the upcoming season are only a few months away. However, there are still plenty of quality athletes that are yet to find a new home.

The 5 best NCAAB Transfer Portal options remaining

Some of these players are leaving blue bloods and their names will sound familiar. Others hail from smaller schools but are poised to make a big impact.

Here is a look at the five best players remaining in the transfer portal:

#1. Caleb Love, Junior, Guard

Love originally announced he was transferring from UNC to Michigan after the 2022-23 season. Well, he's now back in the transfer portal following a de-commit from the Wolverines' program. When Caleb Love is hot, he can carry an offense single-handedly. Whichever school he's scoring for next remains to be seen.

#2. Grant Nelson, Junior, Forward

Departing North Dakota State, Grant Nelson is currently busy gauging his NBA Draft prospects. If he decides to return to the NCAA, he'll have plenty of elite options to choose from. Nelson nearly averaged a double-double with the Bison last season and will look to bring that to his new school.

#3. Julian Phillips, Freshman, Forward

An elite prospect coming out of high school, Julian Phillips is entering the transfer portal after one season with Tennessee. He also tested the NBA Draft process despite limited minutes in Knoxville. Injuries slowed him down a bit, but Phillips still has plenty of talent to offer when healthy.

#4. RayJ Dennis, Junior, Guard

Toledo will miss RayJ Dennis, as he was 33rd in the nation with 19.5 points per game last season. He was also 14th nationally with 5.8 assists per contest. The reigning MAC Player of the Year is set to major a major impact wherever he goes.

#5. Arthur Kaluma, Sophomore, Forward

Arthur Kaluma is also going through the draft process, but many expect him to return to college. After a somewhat disappointing sophomore season with Creighton, he has plenty to gain with a new program. Whoever lands Kaluma's services won't regret what he brings to the hardwood if his development progress next season.

Player 2022-23 Points per game 2022-23 Rebounds per game 2022-23 Assists per game Caleb Love 16.7 3.7 2.8 Grant Nelson 17.9 9.3 2.1 Julian Phillips 8.3 4.7 1.4 RayJ Dennis 19.5 4.3 5.8 Arthur Kaluma 11.8 6.0 1.6

