Dan Hurley rejecting Lakers' $70 million offer prevents a massive UConn apocalypse as a 30-day portal could have torn down the Huskies

Dan Hurley will continue at UConn following a week of an intense hiring saga with the LA Lakers. The coach rejected a massive six-year deal worth $70 million from the NBA franchise to remain in college basketball, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

This is a huge boost for the Huskies' attempt to remain a top college basketball program and prevents a disaster as his exit could have resulted in a fall from the pinnacle of the sport.

Dan Hurley previously told ESPN that the Lakers had put forth a “compelling case” and outlined a “compelling vision” for him to step into the role of coach of the team. Nonetheless, he is set to continue at UConn following two consecutive national championships.

Trending

Dan Hurley helped avoid a 30-day transfer portal disaster at UConn

Had Dan Hurley decided to team up with the LA Lakers, a 30-day transfer portal window would have opened for UConn players. This could have led to a decimation of the national championship-winning team as many players might have chosen to continue elsewhere.

Many committed to the Huskies because of the trust they had in Hurley. His influence in luring high school talents as well as prospects from the transfer portal brought the program back to the top of college basketball.

As seen in a host of college basketball and college football programs that lost coaches this offseason, UConn could have been the next. However, Dan Hurley's decision to remain has averted a potential disaster

Furthermore, a coaching search for the Huskies would have been a difficult job at this time of the year. Reassembling the program’s roster would have even encountered more hassles.

An intact roster for a three-peat

Syndication: Arizona Republic

After turning down the offer from the LA Lakers, Dan Hurley is poised to undertake the mission of securing a third consecutive national championship.

If Hurley guides the program to another national championship in the upcoming season, UConn will become only the second program, after UCLA, to win three consecutive NCAA tournaments. The Bruins claimed the college basketball national title for seven consecutive seasons from 1967 to 1973.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback