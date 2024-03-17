Dan Monson salary: How much does the LBS basketball HC earn with the Beach?

Dan Monson guided Long Beach State to a 74-70 win over the UC Davis Aggies in the final of the Big West Tournament on Saturday night at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Monson, who was fired on Monday after 17 seasons with Long Beach State, was allowed by the school to coach the team until the end of the season and he is making the most out of it.

The 62-year-old coach signed a five-year contract extension with Long Beach State in 2018 and the deal was supposed to end on April 30. Monson earns a base pay of $283,560 and receives an annual bonus of $16,400 from the CSULB Research Foundation. The former Gonzaga coach also takes home 25% of the guaranteed money above $200,000 annually.

Since the announcement of Monson's firing, the Beach have sprung to life, winning all three assignments in the Big West Tournament to secure the automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

Also Read: When does the March Madness 2024 bracket come out? All NCAA Tournament dates, schedule, and more explored

Dan Monson leads Beach to two NCAA Tournament stints

Monson will leave a lasting imprint on Long Beach State's basketball program. In his 17-year tenure with the team, he guided the Beach (formerly 49ers) to a 275-272 (166-112 in Big West) record.

The son of college basketball coach Don Monson also led the team to four Big West regular-season titles, four NIT appearances, and two NCAA Tournament stints. He was named Big West Coach of the Year four times.

In a statement, Monson thanked the school and his players for allowing him to coach for the past 17 years.

"I want to personally thank Long Beach State for being an awesome place to raise a family and work at a job I loved for 17 years. I am proud of what we have accomplished on and off the court, but it is time for a new voice for the program. I wish nothing but the best for a special university and a tremendous group of student athletes.," he said.

On Sunday, Monson will know Long Beach State's fate as the NCAA Tournament officials will reveal the 68 teams set to compete for the championship.

Read More: List of Gonzaga basketball head coaches, including Dan Monson