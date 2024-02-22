When does the March Madness 2024 bracket come out? All NCAA Tournament dates, schedule, and more explored

As we near the closing of the thrilling regular season of college basketball, fans eagerly await the excitement of the 2024 NCAA Tournaments, known as March Madness. Many teams are eyeing the top spot in this prestigious tournament, while fans are waiting for their packed weekends ahead.

When Do March Madness Brackets Start?

March Madness Brackets will start with the Selection Sunday which also marks the official kickoff for March Madness excitement. You can set your calendars for Sunday, March 17, as basketball enthusiasts from across the globe will be waiting for the announcement of the participating teams and their respective seeds.

When is Selection Sunday in 2024?

The basketball universe will be vibrant on March 17 as Selection Sunday will take center stage. You can tune in to CBS at 6 P.M. ET to watch the unveiling of the 2024 NCAA Tournament brackets.

When Does March Madness Start in 2024?

The thrilling and action-packed tournament of March Madness commences with the First Four games on March 19 and 20. These games will be held in Dayton and Ohio, respectively. From there, you will witness back-to-back thrilling matches for the nearly three exhilarating weeks.

What are the Dates for March Madness 2024?

With March Madness around the corner, get ready for the most competitive matches in the world of college basketball. Here are the key dates for you to know for both men's and women's tournaments:

Men's Tournament

First Four: Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20

Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20 First Round: Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22

Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22 Second Round: Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24

Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 Sweet 16: Wednesday, March 28 and Thursday, March 29

Wednesday, March 28 and Thursday, March 29 Elite Eight: Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31

Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 Final Four: Saturday, April 6

Saturday, April 6 National Championship: Monday, April 8

Women's Tournament

First Four: Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21

Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21 First Round: Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23

Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 Second Round: Sunday, March 24 and Monday, March 25

Sunday, March 24 and Monday, March 25 Sweet 16: Thursday, March 29, and Friday, March 30

Thursday, March 29, and Friday, March 30 Elite Eight: Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1

Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1 Final Four: Friday, April 5

Friday, April 5 National Championship: Sunday, April 7

What are the March Madness Locations in 2024?

March Madness

Get ready to travel coast to coast as March Madness 2024 brings the thrill of college basketball to arenas across the nation. Here's a glimpse at the exciting locations hosting the tournament action:

Men's Tournament

Round City Venue Dates Host First Four Dayton, Ohio UD Arena March 19-20 University of Dayton First/Second Brooklyn, N.Y. Barclays Center March 22-23 Atlantic 10 Conference First/Second Charlotte, N.C. Spectrum Center March 21-23 University of North Carolina at Charlotte First/Second Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse March 22-24 IUPUI/ Horizon League First/Second Omaha, Neb. CHI Health Center March 21-23 Creighton University First/Second Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena March 21-23 Duquesne University First/Second Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena March 21-23 University of Utah First/Second Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 22-24 University of Idaho First/Second Memphis, Tenn. FedEx Forum March 22-24 University of Memphis East Regional Boston TD Garden March 28-30 Boston College South Regional Dallas American Airlines Center March 29-31 Big 12 Conference Midwest Regional Detroit Little Caesars Arena March 29-31 University of Detroit Mercy/ Oakland University West Regional Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena March 28-30 Pepperdine University Final Four Phoenix State Farm Stadium April 6-8 Arizona State

Women's Tournament

Regional Round Sites:

Round City Venue Dates Host Sweet 16/ Elite Eight Albany, N.Y. Times Union Center March 29- April 1 MAAC Sweet 16/ Elite Eight Portland, Ore. Moda Center March 29- April 1 Oregon State

Final Four Site:

City Venue Dates Host Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse April 5 & 7 Mid-American Conference, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission

From the electric atmosphere of Dayton to the grand stage of Glendale, to the bustling streets of Brooklyn to the iconic arenas in Detroit and Los Angeles, these venues are set to host legendary moments in basketball history. Get ready to witness the magic of March Madness unfold in these amazing locations.