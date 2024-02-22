How many years in a row has Duke made March Madness? Exploring the Blue Devils’ remarkable run of consecutive appearances

The Duke Blue Devils have shown some consistent performances in March Madness, one of the most crucial tournaments in college basketball, whose 2024 edition is about to kick off.

As the name suggests, March Madness shows no mercy to teams and often produces surprising outcomes. Even the top seeds are not immune to crushing defeats, while unranked teams embark on incredible runs.

Since its inception, the event has been one of the most iconic ones in the college basketball realm. With bracketology everywhere, the month of March decides the ultimate champions. So, how have the Duke Blue Devils fared in the March Madness?

How far have the Duke Blue Devils come?

Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, Men’s Championship: Duke vs. Purdue

Duke Blue Devils had made 24 appearances in the tournament, including five in a row between 1988 and 1992. They boast an impressive record of five championships and 11 appearances in championship tournaments.

They reached the final four 17 times, tied for third place with Kentucky and trailing only North Carolina and UCLA.

Duke boasts the highest tournament-winning percentage in NCAA history, with an impressive 0.755, winning every championship after the inception of the shot clock.

Speaking of conference success, Duke has 19 ACC championships and have also won the Atlantic Coast Conference title 22 times.

Duke's reign of dominance goes beyond their on-court achievements. They boast an incredible 145 weeks as the top-ranked team in the country, according to AP. They have also ended the season as the No. 1 team in the poll eight times.

Furthermore, it should be mentioned that Duke University's basketball program achieved an outstanding feat. They recorded a streak of 200 consecutive poll appearances from 1996 to 2007, the third-longest in the history of the AP Top 25 rankings.

Also read: Did Duke lose to a 15 seed? Exploring the Blue Devils' biggest upset during March Madness

As No. 5, Duke Blue Devil meets Oral Roberts for March madness

Duke is in one of its best seasons and is led by the top freshman recruits in the country. They meet No. 12 Oral Roberts on Friday to kick off their March Madness campaign.

Following their impressive victory in the 22nd ACC Tournament championship, the Blue Devils have secured the No. 5 seed in the East Region of the highly anticipated 2023 NCAA Tournament. That grants them the opportunity to commence their campaign in Orlando, Florida.

This is the first time they are entering the tournament without their veteran coach, Mike Krzyzewski. Nevertheless, the anticipation is high for the team, putting pressure on the new coach.

Also read: Will the Duke Blue Devils make it to March Madness? Taking a look at Jared McCain's performance throughout the season