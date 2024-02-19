Will Purdue make the March madness 2024? Breaking down the Boilermakers NCAA tournament 2024 odds

The Purdue Boilermakers are one of the teams to beat this college basketball season and are currently ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25. It's quite a sure bet that Purdue will qualify for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Head Coach Matt Painter and his squad have only lost twice this season, and given their impressive record, the Boilermakers are expected to make some noise in March Madness.

Will Purdue make the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Certainly, Purdue will most likely join the big dance. The Boilermakers, boast a 23-2 win-loss record against the nation’s 3rd toughest schedule and have a remarkable list of wins against the likes of Marquette (No. 4), Arizona (No. 5), Tennessee (No. 8), Illinois (No. 14), Alabama (No. 15), and Wisconsin (No. 20). An impressive resume for the NCAA committee.

The team, based in West Lafayette, Indiana, is on a nine-game winning streak that began on January 13, 2024, against Penn State.

It would not be likely for the Boilermakers to have a meltdown and lose their remaining six games, three at home at Mackey Arena, and three on the road. Even against the mighty competition in the Big Ten Conference,.

7'4" Zach Edey has been ballin' and is a major contributor to the Boilermakers success. The 2023 National College Player of the Year has a chance to win the same award this year, back-to-back.

The giant from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is averaging a monster double-double every game, 23.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks, shooting a mind-boggling 61.3% from the field, making his money's worth in the paint.

Purdue NCAA Tournament History

In 34 invitations to the Big Dance, Purdue has accumulated a 44-34 record (56.4% winning percentage) in the NCAA tournament.

Not bad, but unfortunately, the Boilermakers haven't won a national title yet. They have reached the Final Four twice, first in 1969, losing the National Championship game to UCLA, and then in 1980, losing in the National Semi-Finals against the same university.

Recently, Purdue hasn't gotten much success in the Big Dance despite their strong position seeding-wise. Disappointingly, the Boilermakers were beaten by lower-seeded teams and lost twice in the first round in the past three seasons.

Zach Edey and No. 1 seeded Purdue lost to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson University (March 17, 2023)

In the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Purdue faced an unusual setback, losing in the first round as a No. 1 seed to a No. 16 seed (FDU), which had happened only twice in the history of March Madness. Typically, No. 1 seeded teams maintain a 150-2 winning record against No. 16 seed teams.

2023 NCAA Tournament (No. 1 seed, East Region):

Lost in the First Round vs No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson University (63-58)

2022 NCAA Tournament (No. 3 seed, East Region)

Won in the First Round against No. 14 Yale (78-56)

Won in the Second Round against No. 6 Texas (81-71)

Lost in the Sweet Sixteen against No. 15 Saint Peter's (67-64)

2021 NCAA Tournament (No. 4 seed, South Region)

Lost in the First Round vs No. 13 North Texas (78-69)

Purdue March Madness Odds

Both the No. 1 ranked team (UConn Huskies) and the No. 2 ranked team (Purdue Boilermakers) are equally favored to win the National Championship game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, each having odds of +650, according to bet365 Sportsbook.

TeamRankings.com has stated that the Boilermakers have a 100% chance of making the NCAA Tournament and a 95.4% chance of securing a No. 1 seed.

Purdue Strengths

In 25 games, the Boilermakers are shooting the lights out, they are 3rd in the NCAA in three-point shooting (40.3% 3-point percentage) and in the Top 20 in field goal percentage (49.1%, ranked 18th).

The squad from West Lafayette, Indiana, is dishing out some dimes, averaging 18.4 assists per game, ranking 7th in the nation for total assists (461).

Purdue outscoring their opponents by 15.2 points this season, showcases their dominance against quality competition.

Purdue Weaknesses

Purdue is not maximizing their trips to the charity swipe. They are 12th in the nation in free throw attempts, going to the line 642 times this season, but currently ranks 214th in free throw percentage (70.9%),

Although, one of college basketball's best stars, Zach Edey’s 7-foot-4 frame makes him an elite shot blocker, but his lateral mobility causes problems matching up against quicker guards and forwards on the perimeter.

Purdue Quadrant Records

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee unveiled its top 16 teams on the Bracket Preview Show and announced that the No. 1 overall seed would be assigned to the Boilermakers if the tournament were to start today.

Expand Tweet

The Boilermakers have one of the best resumes. They are undefeated against the top tier of Quadrant 1 games, with a 7-0 record. That list includes victories against fellow No. 1 seed Arizona and two of the No. 2 seeds in Tennessee and Marquette.

Purdue has an opportunity to avenge their historic blunder last post-season and is poised for a big run this March.