"Get Edey so far off that cover": A Caitlin Clark x Zach Edey cover for EA College Basketball 25 sparks a rousing debate among fans

Social media erupted with excitement when an image featuring Iowa State standout Caitlin Clark and towering Purdue center Zach Edey on the cover of a fan-created NCAA basketball-themed video game went viral.

With over a decade passing since the last release of an NCAA video game, fans are now engaged in heated discussions on whether these two standout NCAAB athletes deserve such recognition if another game were to be produced.

Fox College Hoops indulged in a speculative game by crafting a mock cover for "College Basketball" by EA Sports, tailored for the PS5, and shared it on X, formerly Twitter, featuring Caitlin Clark and Zach Edey.

Caitlin Clark undeniably stands out as a prime candidate for a video game cover, drawing significant attention to women's basketball. However, opinions vary regarding Zach Edey:

"Get Edey so far off that cover," posts @JakeMatthewList.

More NCAA basketball enthusiasts shared the same sentiment:

Certainly, many are quick to recognize Clark on the cover and applaud the inclusion of the current face of women's college basketball:

Of course, since this is the internet, some are not happy with Clark as the cover athlete as well:

A few fans saw the contrast of the playing styles and reputations of Edey and Clark as they ironically grace the fan-made video game cover:

Here are some more reactions on X:

Comparing Caitlin Clark and Zach Edey's college careers

Caitlin Clark and Zach Edey are indeed creating waves in their own way in NCAA college basketball. However, their playing styles are very contradicting. One prefers to be in the paint and the other is dubbed as the female version of Steph Curry, who loves to shoot the ball from long range.

In her college career at Iowa, Caitlin Clark made an immediate impact, achieving numerous accolades. As a freshman, she set records and earned multiple awards, including Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Her sophomore and junior seasons were equally remarkable, securing more records and national recognition, including Player of the Year honors.

Zach Edey, Purdue's towering center, debuted as Big Ten's tallest player in his freshman season, earning All-Freshman Team honors. Progressing into his sophomore year, he secured Second Team All-Big Ten recognition. Junior year showcased his dominance, winning Big Ten Player of the Year and becoming a consensus All-American.

Looking ahead, both athletes have showcased their talent and are undoubtedly ready to transition to the professional level. Anticipation is high as fans speculate on the impact they'll make in the NBA and WNBA, eager to see their skills translate to the next level.