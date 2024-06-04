Darryn Peterson landing spots: 3 teams who could benefit from 2025 class prospect ft. Kentucky

Huntington Prep shooting guard Darryn Peterson is one of the highest-ranked players in the 2025 class. Though there were some rumors of his potential reclassification to 2024, it has now been confirmed that Peterson will stay in the class of 2025.

He is the third-ranked prospect in the country, according to 247Sports. Peterson had initially picked his final eight colleges: Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Baylor, Michigan, UNC, and Ohio State. However, he decided to reconsider his choices because of coaching changes and the transfer portal.

Former Kentucky Sports writer Michael Beard posted screenshots of Peterson's Instagram story from April 30 on Twitter. The 6-foot-5 star showed logos of four colleges: Kentucky, Ohio State, Kansas, and USC.

"Darryn Peterson IG story. Interesting"

Here is a breakdown of three teams that could benefit from his talents.

Top three landing spots for Darryn Peterson

No. 1 Kentucky

Kentucky remains interested in signing Darryn Peterson, even after parting ways with former head coach John Calipari, under whom Peterson visited the school in March.

The new head coach, Mark Pope, and his team extended another invitation to Peterson for a campus visit.

"I might go visit there again too," Peterson told On3. "The same thing stands, they still want me."

The consensus five-star player averaged 26.1 points per game during high school freshman year and increased his tally to 31.0 points per game as a sophomore. Peterson can create his shot, attack the rim, and hit from outside. Such versatility could be a great addition to the Wildcats' roster.

No. 2 Kansas

Darryn Peterson has all the boxes ticked for the elite player that Kansas Jayhawks' head coach Bill Self is searching for. According to 247Sports, Peterson's power, athleticism, and overall skill level are unmatched in the 2025 class.

Peterson is a big guard with an exceptionally sophisticated skill set for a player his age. His dynamic ability both in offense and defense would elevate the Jayhawks. Peterson is planning to visit Kansas this summer.

No. 3 Ohio State

Many believe that Peterson's Ohio roots could draw him to the Buckeyes. However, with all possibilities considered, anything is possible. He has indeed expressed an interest in potentially joining Ohio State.

The Canton, Ohio, homegrown player is no stranger to coach Jake Diebler and the team. The Buckeyes, under Chris Holtmann's leadership, offered him a scholarship when he was a freshman at Cuyahoga Valley in August 2021. They subsequently took him on two informal visits in September 2022 and October 2023.

