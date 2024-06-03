UNC basketball recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects for Hubert Davis' team ft Jasper Johnson

The University of North Carolina (UNC) under head coach Hubert Davis is actively scouting to land top-class high school players for their roster. They have their eyes on several talented athletes who could potentially join the team.

With their crucial players leaving, head coach Hubert Davis and his crew have some tasks ahead of them. Guard Armando Davis is on the way out and forward Harrison Ingram is also likely to leave after declaring for the NBA draft.

Meanwhile, the Heels have recruited Cade Tyson, a four-star prospect, along with two five-star high school recruits, small forward Drake Powell and shooting guard Ian Jackson. With few commitments already made, North Carolina is still in search of some of the top prospects to join the roster.

Top 3 high school prospects for UNC

1. Jasper Johnson

Link Academy guard Jasper Johnson is among the top high school prospects who are on the verge of committing to the Tar Heels. UNC made an offer to Johnson in September 2023 and he paid an official visit to North Carolina in February 2024.

A 6-foot-4, combo guard is considered a top-tier prospect, holding a five-star rating. According to ESPN, Johnson is ranked 8th in the high school 2025 recruiting class, while 247Sports places him at 10th in their recruit ranking.

2. Koa Peat

A 6-foot-8 power forward hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, Koa Peat is a consensus 5-star recruit, recognized as one of the leading figures in the 2025 player pool.

Peat is undoubtedly among the top choices from North Carolina in the 2025 class. He was also the first to make an official trip to Chapel Hill in November 2023 after receiving an offer.

The 17-year-old PF joined Perry High School in 2021. As a sophomore, Peat averaged 19.7 points, 3.0 assists, 9.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. He was honored as the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year and named the MaxPreps Arizona Player of the Year.

3. Caleb Wilson

On May 5, 2023, UNC extended an offer to Caleb Wilson, who is ranked in the top 4 according to the 247Sports composite. Wilson subsequently tweeted after receiving the offer:

"Blessed to be offered by UNC."

Wilson, a 6-foot-9, 205 lb power forward from Holy Innocents Episcopal School has received scholarship offers from 23 university programs so far, but has only visited two colleges.

Wilson appeared in 32 games during the 2023-24 high school basketball season for Holy Innocents, averaging 20.8 points, 14.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.4 blocks per game.

