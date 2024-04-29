Belmont transfer Cade Tyson reportedly becomes first UNC portal commitment for 2024-25 season

After two seasons, Belmont Bruins guard Cade Tyson announced on Sunday his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. He entered the portal on March 25 and immediately received offers from more than 30 schools including Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and many more.

Tyson narrowed his choices down to UNC and Tennessee and chose the Tar Heels after an official visit. He explained his reasons to The News & Observer:

“I’ve been praying throughout the whole process, and at the end of the day, I felt this was where God was leading me. I liked Tennessee and I liked the people there, and no discredit to them. I like the people at Carolina as well.”

Cade Tyson averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in his sophomore season with the Bruins. He shot 49.3% from the floor and 46.5% from 3-point range. The guard averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds as a freshman and was named Missouri Valley Conference Rookie of the Year.

“I’m definitely happy with my decision,” Tyson said, “and I definitely think I made the right move (by transferring). I wouldn’t say I’m happy for it to be over.

"Out of high school, I wasn’t very highly recruited and I got a second go at it, and I’ve been looking at it (as) a blessing and an opportunity. I’m just happy there aren’t as many unknowns anymore.”

The road ahead for Cade Tyson at Chapel Hill

Despite being a great player, Cade Tyson revealed that UNC coach Hubert Davis made no promises about his playtime.

“I’ve got to go in there and prove myself,” Tyson said. “They acknowledged that I’m versatile.”

This seemed to impress the staff at UNC as a source close to the team revealed to Inside Carolina:

"He's a great shooter and very versatile, He can play -- and defend -- multiple positions and is a good rebounder. (They) love that he wants to work."

Tyson's former teammate at Belmont, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who transferred from Belmont to Maryland, also testified to the guard's character. He said Tyson would fit right in with the Tar Heels.

"He's a great guy... he always wants to do stuff with us, his teammates, and he's always the one texting in the group chat, 'let's go eat as a group,'" Gillespie said. "So he's took on the leader role and he works super hard in basketball, I think he's definitely in the gym most out of all of us"

Cade Tyson's school year is not finished yet and will take his final exam at Belmont next week. He is expected to arrive at UNC on May 15.

Also Read: Top 3 basketball players who could return to UNC for 2024-25 season ft. RJ Davis