South Carolina coach Dawn Staley hinted at looking for experienced talent in the transfer portal to help the holdovers and two highly-rated freshmen, Agot Makeer and Ayla McDowell, coming in next season.

Staley spoke about the team's immediate plans following their 82-59 loss to the UConn Huskies on Sunday, which prevented the Gamecocks from winning back-to-back NCAA championships.

Although it's uncertain whether Staley will get the core of this season's roster back for next season, she hopes to get some fresh faces in the transfer portal to get their campaign going and contend for the program's fourth title.

"But I'm as excited for what our team will look like next year," Staley said (Timestamp 26:50). "I am because I do think it'll be talented enough to get here, especially with getting in the transfer portal and getting some experienced pieces that can help with this young group."

South Carolina had mixed results in securing players from the transfer portal in the previous seasons. The Gamecocks acquired Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao in 2021 and 2023, respectively, and the two were key pieces of last year's championship team, which went undefeated in 38 games and upset the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship game.

Last season, South Carolina claimed Maryam Dauda from the transfer portal after two seasons with Arkansas. The 6-foot-4 forward, who once averaged 10.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game with the Razorbacks, had a minimal impact in her first season with the Gamecocks, tallying 2.1 ppg and 1.9 rpg in 6.4 minutes of action each outing.

Dawn Staley bids farewell to assistant coach Winston Gandy

Dawn Staley bid her final wishes to assistant coach Winston Gandy, who is headed to Grand Canyon to replace former coach Molly Miller. Staley commented on this during Sunday's postgame media availability, where she praised the bench tactician for doing a great job on the sidelines in two seasons with the Gamecocks.

"I just want to wish our assistant coach Winston Gandy a very good luck at Grand Canyon," Staley said (Timestamp 29:35). "He's done a great job for us. He was with us for a short period of time, but his impact was huge. I'm very happy that he gets his dream of being a head coach."

Gandy spent three seasons with Duke as associate head coach, was Maryland's recruitment director in 2023-14, and worked in the Washington Wizards' player development office. He was also an assistant at Rice for three years.

He will coach a Grand Canyon program that went 32-3 this past season under Molly Miller. The Lopes had a 30-game winning streak before succumbing to Baylor in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

