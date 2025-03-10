Dawn Staley shirt: 5 times South Carolina HC stunned in stylish outfits ft. Super Bowl 59 sweatshirt

Dawn Staley may be one of the most stylish coaches in the Southeastern Conference. Others on this list include LSU coach Kim Mulkey, known for her more outlandish fits with sequins and feathers (sometimes even a basketball hoop), and Texas Longhorns Director of Player Development Sydney Carter.

The South Carolina coach, meanwhile, is known for her expensive taste as she rocks designer outfits for her gameday fits. Through her time with the Gamecocks, Staley has given us some iconic looks, and here is a list of her top five.

Five times Dawn Staley stunned in stylish outfits

#1 Go Birds!

It would be a crime to start this list without acknowledging Dawn Staley's intense love for the Philadelphia Eagles. Born and raised in North Philly, Staley has been one of the most vocal and consistent fans of the Eagles.

While she has sported the Philadelphia jersey and other merchandise on multiple occasions, at games and practices, her look before Super Bowl 59 takes the cake. On Feb. 9, the Eagles played against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, and the Gamecocks had an away game against the Texas Longhorns the same day.

Staley couldn't attend the game in person but showed her support by wearing a Super Bowl 59 sweatshirt with the Eagles logo.

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

She predicted that Philadelphia would win, and, true to her predictions, the Eagles lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history.

#2 Everything's Gucci

Dawn Staley's love for designer wear was evident during the clash against the LSU Tigers in January when she sported a red monochrome look. She paired her Gucci sweatshirt with red leather pants, and the Gamecocks Instagram account acknowledged it with a special post.

"A moment for the fit," the caption read.

#3 LV swag

Louis Vuitton is one of the most featured brands in Dawn Staley's gameday collection. The one that stands out is the black bomber jacket with LV monogrammed on it that she wore during South Carolina's Final Four game against NC State. She paired the coat with an LV T-shirt and leather pants.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Source: Getty

#4 More LV swag

The 2023-24 season saw Dawn Staley cement herself as the face of Louis Vuitton, and she topped it off with one final look during South Carolina's NCAA championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

According to Front Office Sports, the graphic accent silver calfskin jacket from Louis Vuitton costs $5370. The Gamecocks won and lifted their third national championship.

#5 Balenciaga, anyone?

Although this is a look from a couple of years ago, 2022 to be exact, it still ranks on the list because of the anecdote attached to it. During South Carolina's Final Four against the Louisville Cardinals, Dawn Staley went for an all-Balenciaga look. She wore a white shirt and jacket, pairing it with blue jeans that had the brand logo printed on it.

According to The GIST USA, when asked about her outfit, Staley had simply said it was jeans and a T-shirt.

What is your favorite Dawn Staley outfit? Let us know in the comment section below.

