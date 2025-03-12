DePaul vs Georgetown basketball Injury report and predictions (March 12), latest on NJ Benson, Thomas Sorber, and more

The Big East Tournament begins on Wednesday, with DePaul vs Georgetown being one of the marquee first-round matchups. The No. 7-seeded Georgetown Hoyas (17-14) will take on the No. 10-seeded DePaul Blue Demons (13-18) in what should be an interesting first-round matchup. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Neither team was lucky enough to earn a bye through the first round and will need to overcome the challenge of this game to advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday. However, the injury report could be a factor in the matchup as neither team enters the game fully healthy.

DePaul vs Georgetown - Injury report

David Skogman, DePaul

David Skogman has been an effective player this season, averaging 6.4 points per game in his first season at DePaul. However, he went down with an undisclosed injury in mid-February and has not returned. He is listed as questionable for DePaul vs Georgetown.

NJ Benson, DePaul

NJ Benson has also been an effective supplementary offensive player, averaging 8.5 points per game. However, like Skogman, he went down with an injury (hand) in mid-February and has not returned. He is listed as questionable for DePaul vs Georgetown.

Conor Enright, DePaul

Conor Enright, who has played the highest average minutes for the team, has averaged 7.5 points per game this season but will not be able to help on Wednesday. He is listed as out with an undisclosed injury. He has not played since early February because of this injury.

Thomas Sorber, Georgetown

Thomas Sorber has been a breakout star for the Georgetown Hoyas as a freshman this season, averaging 14.5 points per game. However, he went down with a lower leg injury in mid-February and is listed as out against DePaul.

Julius Halaifonua, Georgetown

Julius Halaifonua played a small role in his freshman season. However, he never got the chance to grow as he went down with an ankle injury in November. He is still listed as out against DePaul.

DePaul vs Georgetown prediction

DePaul vs Georgetown is a rematch from a game that took place only four days earlier, on March 8. DePaul won the game 83-77 and has won two games in a row. Georgetown struggled to finish the season, losing four of their last five.

As a result, we are predicting DePaul to upset Georgetown in the first round of the Big East Tournament. We think that the Blue Demons will defeat the Hoyas for the second time in a row to advance.

Prediction: DePaul 84, Georgetown 81

