Did Angel Reese go to the White House? Taking a look at LSU star's memorable moment with POTUS and First Lady Jill Biden

There was a moment in April when Angel Reese was in open warfare with America's First Lady, Jill Biden, after the LSU Tigers won the national championship in women's basketball.

The First Lady, the President of the United States of America and Reese later shared a moment that was witnessed by millions although for a while it looked like an impossible scenario for the three parties.

Angel Reese even hugged POTUS and the First Lady before providing them with commemorative LSU jerseys to indicate that the scores had finally been settled.

So, what happened before that required a rift between a college student-athlete, POTUS and the First Lady to be settled?

Why had Angel Reese refused to go to the White House?

After attending the national championship game pitting Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes against Angel Reese's LSU Tigers in April, First Lady Jill Biden made a controversial comment that did not go down well with many people.

“Last night, I attended the NCAA women’s basketball championship,” Biden said. “So, I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come, but, you know, I’m going to tell Joe (Biden) I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

After quote-tweeting a story related to the comment on X with a short caption calling it a joke, Reese commented on Instagram about the status of their visit.

“WE NOT COMING. period,” Reese commented.

Reese got plenty of support from different quarters because it is not customary for runners-up to be invited to the White House. ESPN analyst, Stephen A. Smith quote-tweeted Reese's tweet agreeing with the star student-athlete.

“I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the First Lady, but you are 1000% correct. That is a bad suggestion. Runner-ups don’t get invited to the White House. Why are we trying to change it now? I completely agree with you, Angel,” Smith tweeted.

Louisiana Democratic representative Troy Carter reiterated Smith's stance as well.

“To The Most Honorable (President Biden) and (First Lady Biden),” Carter said, “LSU has won their first NCAA women’s Basketball Championship Title with a record-breaking score of 102-85. With no disrespect to the outstanding players of the Iowa women’s team … they did not win!

“LSU’s Women’s Basketball is the indisputable winner of the 2023 NCAA Championship and should enjoy this historic victory singularly.”

Ultimately, the First Lady backed down, the LSU Tigers and ESPY winner, Angel Reese visited the White House and the matter was swept under the carpet.