Did Bob Huggins officially resign from his WVU job? Fact-checking the recent claims as the former HC demands to get his position back

Bob Huggins is not ready to hang up his whistle. The legendary coach, who led West Virginia to 11 trips to the NCAA tournament, claims he never agreed to walk away from the Mountaineers’ bench. But the school says otherwise.

His lawyer, David A. Campbell, fired off a letter to WVU on Friday, insisting that Huggins never put his signature on the resignation letter. The letter also claims that the resignation had to be sent from Huggins' official or registered address to the athletic director and university counsel for it to be official.

“Coach Huggins never signed a resignation letter and never communicated a resignation to anyone at WVU. Accordingly, the WVU public comments are not only false, but appear to be an after-the-fact attempt to remedy WVU’s breach of the Employment”

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein This is the statement that Bob Huggins released on June 17th --- 22 days ago.



Now he's saying that he never resigned from West Virginia.



There's only one way to summarize this situation: A very sad ending to a Hall-of-Fame career. This is the statement that Bob Huggins released on June 17th --- 22 days ago.Now he's saying that he never resigned from West Virginia. There's only one way to summarize this situation: A very sad ending to a Hall-of-Fame career. https://t.co/FUuXIT7v8n

WVU responded on Saturday, saying he was the one who wanted out. According to WVU, Huggins told his players and staff that he was calling it a career and even sent an email from his wife’s account to confirm his resignation and retirement.

The school then issued two statements that day, one recognizing Huggins’ choice and the other sharing his farewell message to the Mountaineer faithful.

“Coach Huggins informed us of his intent to retire and has submitted his letter of resignation, and we have accepted it in light of recent events. We support his decision so that he can focus on his health and family.”

Did Bob Huggins' alcohol problem force him to resign from WVU?

Bob Huggins poses for a portrait during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Tip-Off Celebration & Awards Gala

Huggins’ exit from WVU came after a DUI arrest in Pittsburgh on June 16. Police said Huggins failed a field sobriety test and blew over 0.18 on a breathalyzer test, which is well above the legal limit. Huggins faced a DUI charge and was released after posting bond.

“I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches, and staff in our program,” Huggins said in a statement after the incident.

This was not the first time that Huggins had trouble with alcohol. In 2004, he had a heart attack while drinking at an airport.

The evidence suggests that Bob Huggins did resign from his WVU role on June 17. WVU has shared papers and statements that confirm this. Huggins’ lawyer has not offered anything that challenges them.

Poll : 0 votes