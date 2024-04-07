Did Bobby Hurley play college basketball? Exploring UConn HC Dan Hurley brother's playing career

The Hurley family is a well-known name in basketball led by Bob Hurley Sr. who was a coach at St. Anthony High School for 45 seasons and won 26 state championships. His sons, Bobby and Dan, are both coaches at Arizona State and UConn, respectively.

Before he began his coaching career, Bobby Hurley played for the Duke Blue Devils in college and later for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA.

Did Bobby Hurley play college basketball?

Yes, Bobby played for four years, from 1989 to 1993, at Duke. The point guard averaged 12.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He led the Blue Devils with a 119-26 record and won the NCAA championship back-to-back in 1991 and 1992.

Bobby Hurley was a consensus first-team All-America in 1993 after an exceptional senior season where he averaged 17.0 points and 8.2 assists per game. He was a three-time All-ACC pick (1991-92-93), a two-time NCAA All-Final Four honoree (1991-92) and won the Most Outstanding Player of the 1992 NCAA Final Four.

On February 24, 1993, during Duke's 98-75 win over Florida State, he set a school and Cameron Indoor Stadium single-game record with 16 assists. The guard also handed out 15 assists in a game on three occasions. He is the all-time leader in career assists, as he recorded 1,076 assists in 140 games.

Bobby's Duke jersey number 11 was retired in 1993 and he was inducted into the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011. Hurley Jr. was named to the ACC men's basketball 50th anniversary team in 2002 and is considered one of the fifty greatest players in Atlantic Coast Conference history.

Did Bobby Hurley play in the NBA?

Yes, Bobby was drafted into the NBA in 1993 as the seventh pick. He played for the Sacramento Kings from 1993 to 1998 and was later traded to the Vancouver Grizzlies in February 1998.

He was not able to translate his college success to the professional level as he only averaged 3.8 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in his NBA career.

UConn coach Dan Hurley has thanked his brother for being his support as he once said in a press meeting:

"You develop a toughness about you too 'cause you're constantly compared to exceptional human beings. They supported me greatly along the way -- I couldn't have two better mentors than my dad and my brother."

In March, Bobby extended his contract with the Sun Devils and will stay through the 2025-26 season.

Also Read: Who is Dan Hurley's dad? Taking a look at the UConn HC's personal life