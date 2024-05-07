Did Brittney Griner win the national championship? Taking a look at the ex Lady Bear's career achievements

The Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is notable for several things. Griner’s outstanding physique makes it difficult to miss her on a basketball court.

She justifies her incredible frame with a string of outstanding performances, making her one of the WNBA’s finest players. Before going pro, though, she played for the Baylor Lady Bears. Did she win a national championship at Baylor, though? Let's find out:

Did Brittney Griner win the national championship?

Brittney Griner won the national championship. She was part of the Baylor Lady Bears team that won the 2012 national championship under legendary coach, Kim Mulkey. Griner, then a junior, played a pivotal role in the Lady Bears’ incredible season run and championship victory.

She averaged 23.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and five blocks per game as the Lady Bears went undefeated, garnering 40 wins. She led Division I in blocked shots, earning the AP Player of the Year Award and the Premier Player of Women’s College Basketball Award. In the national championship game against Notre Dame, she compiled 26 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks as Baylor won 80-61.

To crown the victory on a personal note, Griner was recognized the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four. The 2011–2012 season is just one of four solid seasons of Griner’s college basketball career. She enrolled at Baylor in 2009, coming into the Lady Bears’ squad as one of the most promising prospects in her class.

She made an immediate impact, recording the Lady Bears’ first triple-double in Dec. 2009. She scored 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 blocks as she made history. She concluded her freshman season by being named the AP Second Team All-American. The next season, she garnered a 23-point per game average, reaching a career-high 40 points in the Sweet Sixteen against Green Bay.

Following her national triumph with the team in 2012, her senior season saw Baylor reach the Sweet Sixteen, where the team lost to Louisville. Griner headed to the 2013 WNBA draft and was the No. 1 overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury.

Outside the court, Griner has been a vocal advocate of LGBT rights and was one of the first college athletes to come out as gay. She has also spoken out for the return of Americans detained on foreign soil. She started this advocacy following her own return from Russian detention on charges of marijuana smuggling.

Griner was arrested in Russia with less than a gram of hash oil, which was a medical prescription, but is, however, illegal in Russia.

