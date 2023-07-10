What happened to WNBA star Brittney Griner? Taking a closer look

WNBA star Brittney Griner made headlines last year after she was arrested in Russia on Feb. 17 for possession of cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner was later sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court on Aug. 4.

Her detainment captured the hearts and minds of many across the world, leading to campaigns to secure her safe return home to the United States. Griner was then eventually released and sent home, via a prisoner swap involving convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, on Dec. 8.

Following her release, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke about how Griner got the justice she deserved:

“She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances."

Upon her return to the U.S., Griner decided to return to the Phoenix Mercury for the 2023 WNBA season. She then spoke about how much her perspective had changed following her ordeal in Russia. This included her stance on standing for the U.S. national anthem and her approach to enjoying team practices.

“You know, I was literally in a cage and could not stand the way I wanted to and a lot of other different situations,” Griner said.

“So just being able to hear my national anthem and see my flag, I definitely stand."

She continued:

“I appreciate everything a little more. All the little, small moments that I used to just (think), ‘Oh, I’m so tired, I don’t want to go to practice today. And, oh, this and that.’ That has changed, honestly. Just appreciating everything because tomorrow is not guaranteed.”

Brittney Griner taken second in 2023 WNBA All-Star Draft

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner has once again thrived since returning to the WNBA. The Phoenix Mercury star is averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game on a career-high 59.7% shooting through 14 games. Her strong play earned her a selection to this year’s WNBA All-Star Game.

Griner was then selected with the second pick in Saturday’s All-Star Draft by team captain and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart. After drafting Griner, Stewart spoke about her selection and how it had to do with Griner’s poise and composure both on and off the court.

“BG is my pick just because of the way that she's continuing to carry herself on and off the court,” Stewart said.

“I think we can all say it's impressive what she's doing and she's a dominant presence inside. We need her dunks, we need her energy, we need her everything.”

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will take place on July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

