Did Dan Hurley play at Seton Hall? UConn HC's playing career explored

Dan Hurley’s rise to the apex of college basketball coaching didn't occur by accident.

Hurley has been a champion who has been in the making for a very long time. His coaching career started under his father’s watchful eyes at St. Anthony High School. He went from assisting his father to being his opponent and is now a national champion, but where did Hurley play?

Did Dan Hurley play at Seton Hall?

Dan Hurley played at Seton Hall. He played for the Seton Hall Pirates for five seasons, including one redshirt season.

His first three seasons at Seton Hall were under legendary coach P. J. Carlesimo. Hurley had his most remarkable season at Seton Hall in his senior year, leading the Pirates to a 31-1 record. The team also ranked No. 2 nationally that season.

Before his enrollment at Seton Hall, Hurley attended St. Anthony High School in Jersey City, New Jersey. His father, Bob Hurley Sr., was the coach of the school’s basketball team, and Hurley played under him. A similar situation has played out in his tenure as UConn coach, with his son Andrew being a member of his team for four years.

Hurley’s years of learning under his father were not over, with his progress to Seton Hall. After he graduated, he joined his father’s staff as an assistant coach and served in that capacity from 1996 to 1997. He went on to work as an assistant coach at Rutgers from 1997 to 2001.

His first head coaching role was at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School, a role he held for nine years, from 2001 to 2010. As a coach at St. Benedict’s, he challenged his father’s dominance of high school basketball in New Jersey before leaving St. Benedict’s in 2010 to join Wagner.

Hurley’s success as a coach has been attributed to many factors. But no one can deny that his solid background in the sport is a great advantage. Having played for his father, one of the most celebrated high school coaches, in high school, he played for another great coach in college.

Hurley is not the only one carrying on his father’s legacy of coaching basketball, though. His brother, Bob Hurley Jr., is the coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. Bob Jr. previously served as Hurley’s assistant when he coached Wagner and Rhode Island.

