Did Dan Hurley play college basketball? Looking at UConn HC's playing career

Dan Hurley, the head coach of the UConn Huskies Men's basketball team, has a rich history in the sport, both as a player and a coach. Hurley was born into a family deeply rooted in basketball. His father, Bob Hurley Sr., was a renowned high school coach. Dan was immersed in basketball at a very young age.

Dan Hurley played college basketball for Seton Hall for five years. His five-year career also consisted of one red-shirt year.

Exploring Dan Hurley's college basketball career

Dan Hurley played 121 matches for Seton Hall under the guidance of head coach P.J. Carlesimo. He averaged 8.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He had a modest 37.2% field goal percentage and was reliable from the free-throw line at 72.5%.

During his college life, Hurley mentioned his encounter with psychologist Sister Catherine Waters, who changed his life. He often talks about the impact she made in his career. Hurley began coaching after the playing career.

His coaching career started at Wagner College where he set a school single-season win-loss record of 25-6. Then his tenure at the University of Rhode Island gave him remarkable statistical achievements including consecutive NCAA tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018.

He started his role as a head coach of the UConn Huskies in 2018. Under his guidance, the Huskies made a comeback into the NCAA tournament in 2021 since 2016. The team further went on to win the NCAA championship in 2023.

He was also named the Sporting News National Coach of the Year for the 2023-24 season and also the Big East Coach of the Year in 2024. Back in 2018, he was honored with A10 Coach of the Year as well.

UConn's March Madness odds under Dan Hurley

Big East Basketball Tournament - Final

UConn currently stands in the first position in the Big East Conference under the leadership of Dan Hurley. They have a conference record of 18-2 and an overall record of 30-3.

Talking about March Madness, UConn has the shortest odds at +450 to win the national championship. This makes it another chance for Dan Hurley to win the championship and add one more accolade to his name in college basketball.

