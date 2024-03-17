$1 billion worth LeBron James backs Duquesne HC Coach Dambrot and co. as Dukes take on St. Bonaventure: "Family ties" 

LeBron James backed the winning side during today's encounter between the Duquesne Dukes and the St Bonaventure Bonnies. The Dukes won 70-60 in the Atlantic 10 tournament encounter, with them advancing to play the VCU Rams tomorrow morning.

The third richest ever NBA player ($1 billion net wirth, according to Forbes), behind Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, posted a video of himself watching the game while working out in the gym. He added the following commentary.

"Let's go @duqmbb. Keep hooping. @druondemand. Coach Dambrot! Family ties"

What's Keith Dambrot's connection to LeBron James?

Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot coached the King back when the latter was a kid. LeBron James participated in $1 clinics the coach offered at the local Jewish Community Center. James was 13 at the time. The duo continued their work at St. Vincent-St. Mary High, where they won state championships and were ranked nationally by outlets such as USA Today.

In 2023 when Dambrot earned his 500th win, James had this to say about the coach:

Coach D, my guy, oh my goodness, 500? 500 wins is ridiculous. Man oh man, never cease to amaze me. I want to congratulate you on an incredible feat and many more wins coming in the near future. Enjoy this moment, you deserve it, love you, you’re the best and it shows.”

LeBron James plays against the Golden State Warriors despite questionable status

There were some doubts as to whether James would be able to suit up for the key matchup between the Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. He was marked as questionable with a case of left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, which made many think he would be skipping this one out.

However, with some other major names with an injury, James suited up to play the game. At the moment of writing this article, with the Lakers down 107-115 in the fourth quarter, LeBron James has proven to be the most significant contributor to his team with 33 points, nine assists and five rebounds.