Gonzaga Bulldogs center Drew Timme was one of the biggest omissions in the 2023 NBA draft. The three-time All-American was not one of the 58 players who heard their names called on Thursday night.

It was not much of a surprise that he went undrafted, considering that he was not included in the majority of the latest mock drafts. Despite Gonzaga being a consistent presence in March Madness over the past years, NBA teams had some reservations about his attribute as a player.

Timme reportedly signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks after the draft. This couldearn him a spot in the Bucks’ roster for next season.

Timme averaged an impressive 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during his senior season at Gonzaga. Furthermore, he achieved the remarkable feat of becoming Bulldogs' all-time leading scorer.

Timme’s physical attributes did not impress NBA scouts

Without a doubt, Timme’s physical profile contributed massively to his omission in the draft. During the predraft evaluation, experts raised concerns about his physical attributes, particularly his measurements and the absence of a reliable 3-point shot in his repertoire.

His height was scrutinized when he was measured at 6-foot-8 without shoes at the NBA combine, which contrasted with his listed height of 6-10 by Gonzaga. This led to discussions about his performance and potential at the professional level.

Due to his physical build, his frame is generally considered undersized for a traditional NBA big man. This is particularly because he lacks the ability to stretch the floor with consistent 3-point shooting, which was evident during his time at Gonzaga.

Over the course of his four seasons with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Timme struggled with his long-range shooting, maintaining a 25.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

These factors have contributed to the concerns surrounding his fit and effectiveness as a big man in the NBA.

The ability to space the floor has become increasingly important in the NBA. This was why most scouts had doubts about him despite his impressive achievement. In an interview with The Athletic, an NBA scout said:

“I hope he makes it, but I just don't think he can. He scores with his back to the basket, and I don't think that's gonna translate to the NBA. He won't be able to defend anyone. Some guys are just really good college basketball players. He's a below-the-rim, undersized center.”

It is to be seen what kind of future lies ahead for Timme in the NBA. The two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year was a formidable player with Gonzaga.

